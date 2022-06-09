Tax support in budget has to be announced

Newspaper industry in Bangladesh is going through a critical stage. The financial crisis and legal barriers intensified it. Although the government has declared the newspaper as a service industry, this sector is not getting any benefit as an industry. On the contrary, this sector, burdened with various taxes and duties, has become an ailing industry gradually. The media and the journalists have played a special and vital role in the overall progress of Bangladesh.

The Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) held a roundtable meeting at a hotel in the capital on Monday to discuss the crisis faced by the newspaper industry in Bangladesh. Newspaper owners, editors, journalist leaders, businessmen, economists, teachers and civil society representatives took part in the roundtable entitled 'Upcoming Budget and Problems and Crisis of Newspaper Industry'.