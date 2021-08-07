Tendency to hide information must end

The non-government organisations that launched the movement to enact the Right to Information Act are now lagging behind the government organisations in providing information. This is not a careless comment. The anti-corruption body Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) disclosed this in a study.

TIB on Thursday published a study titled 'An assessment of willingly disclosing information by the government and non-government organisations in accordance with the RTI'. The finding is not good news for the NGOs. TIB randomly selected 192 government and non-government organisations for the study. Websites of these organisations have been assessed through 25 indicators. The study was carried out between August 2020 and January this year. The indicators include the organisations' method of work, funding and decision-making the process. The assessment is based on the scope, accessibility and functionality of information.