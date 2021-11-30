The EC should be ashamed

After widespread unrest and loss of lives in the first two phases of union parishad elections, many hoped that the third phase of voting would be at least fair. The election commission headed by KM Nurul Huda also behaved in such a way that it will prove its efficiency this time around. What they did at the end of the day, it is better to call it a farce than an election. At least 10 people were killed and over 150 were injured in clashes during the elections. Among the dead was a BGB member. What will the commission say now?

In other countries, the election commission learns from previous mistakes and tries to correct them in the next elections. But the commission formed by the search committee’s much calculated analysis never make a mistake. As a result, the commission does not need to make any correction. EC secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker had said that despite some isolated incidents the election this time would be a model election. Every type of crimes, from the occupation of polling stations to attacks on election officials and law enforcement agencies, took place.