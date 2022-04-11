Theft and snatching before Eid: Take stern drive against criminals

The police commissioner has warned the people of Dhaka about the escalation of theft and snatching before Eid. He also reiterated the need to control theft, snatching and extortion by making lists of criminals, arresting them and strengthening the security of shopping malls.

Theft and snatching are not restricted to Dhaka only. The situation is even worse in other districts. Prothom Alo published a report online that snatchers killed a rickshaw-van driver and took away the vehicle. Earlier, a businessman was injured in stabbing in Bhairab. In fact, snatching and theft have increased all over the country, especially in markets, shopping malls, bus terminals, launch terminals, railway stations and other crowded places. As many as 27 snatchers were arrested in Dhaka on Saturday.