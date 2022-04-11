Theft and snatching before Eid: Take stern drive against criminals

It is hard to assume whether the instructions given by the DMP commissioner to his fellow officers to arrest the culprits even before the crime takes place will be carried properly. As Eid approaches, the number of robberies is increasing in the capital.
The police register already contains many names of the criminals. However, no attempt has been made to catch them. On the other hand, opposition leaders and activists are being detained every now and then in fictitious cases. Who are these law enforcers busy protecting?
Snatching of mobile phones has also increased. After the mobile phone is snatched, the hijackers change the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number and sell it. Many people get into trouble after buying these mobile phones at cheap rates. According to the police, mobile phone snatching rings are active in 16 places in Dhaka. The situation hasn't improved even after a few gangs were caught.
There are more snatchers still operating freely. Again, thieves and snatchers are caught but not punished. They come out of the jail on bail and resume their misdeeds. In many cases, members of the law enforcement agencies are involved in these crimes. Recently, two policemen were arrested for snatching a gold bar in Keraniganj. Who would the people turn to when the protectors become the perpetrators?
In order to stop theft and robbery, proper implementation of the law must be ensured. In many cases, due to the negligence of the investigating officers, the identified criminals as well as the snatchers get away. To reduce the crimes before Eid, patrolling in markets and public transport should be intensified. We hope the government will be more vigilant in dealing with the situation and take strict action.
Another issue is that there is a tendency among members of the law enforcement agencies not to record snatching cases. They think too many cases will discredit the police station while fewer cases will enhance 'the reputation'. Have they ever considered that they are turning the country into a haven for criminals in order to protect their so-called reputation?