Those behind the Faridpur brothers must not be spared

Eight months ago, the case against the two controversial brothers of Faridpur revealed that several leaders of the district Awami League had also amassed huge wealth using politics as a shield. The two brothers are former general secretary of Faridpur town unit, Sajjad Hossain alias Barkat and the expelled president of Faridpur Press Club, Imtiaz Hasan alias Rubel. But evidence has been found against many others in Faridpur being involved in extortion, land grabbing and other criminal activities.

Investigating officer of the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted the charge sheet against 10 accused to Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate’s court on 3 March. Former minister and Faridpur-3 lawmaker Khandker Mosharraf Hossain's brother Khandakar Mohtesham Hossain alias Babar and Khandker Mosharraf’s former APS, AHM Fuad are among the accused. Of the accused, Rubel, Barkat, Khandker Nazmul Islam and Asibur Rahman are behind bars now. The remaining six of the accused are on the run. Though the government has seized a portion of the wealth that the accused amassed illegally, the major portion of the wealth has been laundered abroad. The charge sheet states Barkat and Rubel amassed huge wealth under the patronage of former minister Mosharraf Hossain’s brother, Babar and the minister’s APS HM Fuad and others.