Total safety must be ensured

The investigation revealed that a person went to the election office and said that Lakshmikant Roy was dead and that he should be removed from the voter list. It is seen that the official process of removing someone’s name from NID list is such that it has been possible to invalidate the national identity card of the person through false information. The process of attestation and presenting evidence is so lax that many like Lakshmikant Roy are thus listed as dead and can be dropped from the voter list and the national list of citizens of Bangladesh. It was learned from the incident of Lakshmikant Roy that only in Lalmonirhat sadar upazila, eight living persons have been shown dead and their names have been removed from the voters list.

This suggests that many people may have been removed from the voter list in the same process in other parts of the country. The matter is worrying. The accuracy of the national list of citizens will be lost this way, the excluded citizens will be deprived of the right to vote, and there will be problems in getting other services. Therefore, the opportunity to remove the name from the voter list illegally, which was seen in this case, should be addressed immediately. A committee has been formed to investigate the incident in Lalmonirhat. We hope that this will lead to a solution to the issue of Lakshmikant Roy and at the same time to remove the chance to delete names from the national identity card.