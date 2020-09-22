Tuition fee issue must be settled through understanding

In the current situation, everyone needs to be very understanding. Educational institutions that can afford to run for the next few months should offer maximum discounts to the parents. These institutions can consider of taking fees in installments and waiving the fee for the extremely poor guardians. And the parents who can afford it, should pay the fees. It should be taken into consideration that the institutions will fail to pay the teachers if they do not get the money.

The ministry of education or the ministry of primary and mass education cannot remain silent. The ministry must address the private educational institutions logically. The two ministries can play a mediating role in this matter. Their responsibility is to sit down with all parties and make justified decisions. The aim should be to protect the interests of the educational institutions as well as the parents.