Dhaka air pollution: Environment department cannot avoid liability

Lawyer Manzil Morshed told Prothom Alo that Dhaka is on the list of the highest pollution in the world as per media reports. The writ was filed as the authorities remained inactive despite the court issuing a 9-point directive to prevent air pollution.
HRPB's petition sought directives to take effective steps within 24 hours to implement the order rendered by the High Court on 13 January 2020 to prevent air pollution. On 13 January 2020, following a writ petition filed by HRPB, the High Court issued 9-point directives to prevent air pollution. These include covering goods in trucks and other vehicles transporting soil, sand, waste in Dhaka city, covering soil, sand, cement, stone and building materials in the area under construction, City Corporation to sprinkle water on streets, ensuring adherence to conditions of tender for road, culvert, carpeting, excavation works, limiting movement of vehicles in accordance with the Road Transport Act and stop the movement of expired vehicles; closing tire factories running without environmental certification, placing the daily waste of the markets or shops in bags and ensuring proper disposal.
Along with this directive, the comments made by the court are very significant. Addressing the officials of the Department of Environment, the court snapped, “You are killing us by not containing air pollution. This air pollution has put public health at extreme risk. Please save us from the hazardous situation.''
At the same time, the court remarked that there will be no progress without political will. When the lawyer of the Department of Environment said that a high-level committee has been formed to prevent air pollution, the court asked, “Is the high-level committee formed simply to talk over tea?”
These comments and observations of the court are not only about the officials of the Department of Environment, but about the entire executive department. The instructions given by the High Court to protect the rivers around Dhaka have not been implemented. What is the remedy for this as Dhaka is turning an unlivable city due to the pollution of river and air? There is no scope to overlook this issue.
Those who, due to their negligence, have not followed the directions of the court, should be held accountable. Officials of all government institutions, including the Department of Environment, shake of their responsibility by saying that the incident happened before they took office. But how can the government avoid the responsibility. Hopefully, the authorities will wake up, even if late, and take necessary measures to remove Dhaka from the list of the most polluted cities in the world.