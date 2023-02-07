Dhaka air pollution: Environment department cannot avoid liability

Pollution has taken a dire shape due to the long-term negligence, indifference and inaction of the government agencies, including the Department of Environment, vested with the responsibility to curb environmental pollution. This information emerged during the hearing of the air pollution writ on Wednesday.

Prothom Alo published a report on 29 January titled 'Even breathing in Dhaka is hazardous '. On 30 January, environmentalist and human rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed a petition in the High Court with the report attached. On 31 January, after hearing the plea, the High Court asked to inform what steps have been taken to prevent air pollution in Dhaka as per the court's instructions. The High Court bench consisting of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Muhammad Ali has ordered the concerned authorities including the Department of Environment to submit a report in this regard within the next two weeks.