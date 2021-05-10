Unchecked rush of homebound people weakens govt restrictions

Inter-district buses, train and launches are suspended due to government restrictions. Those transports were allowed to operate inside the districts, though. Very few people comply with the health rules. They have been travelling by micro-bus, CNG-run auto-rickshaw and motorbikes to reach their destinations. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BITWA) suspended daytime ferries to check the crowds, but the decision could not continue.

A Prothom Alo correspondent found on Sunday that two ferries congested with hundreds of passengers left Shimulia ferry ghat. The picture was more terrifying on Saturday. On the other hand, people left Dhaka by means of various vehicles till Elenga. They are crossing the Jamuna bridge by micro-bus, truck or motorbikes to go to the destination.

The authorities could save their efforts if those people were prevented at the beginning of the travel. Why didn't the government stop the people leaving Dhaka at the entrances of the city. Where the restrictions should have been stringent, laxity will bring no good. People who have already left the city and gone to the village cannot be brought back. We still have a few days at hand. The government should stop the flow of people at the starting. Otherwise a catastrophe could happen.