Unchecked rush of homebound people weakens govt restrictions

The government announced a third round of lockdowns, as well as some instructions, including adhering to the hygiene rules for every citizen, wearing a mask when going outside, and avoiding crowds as much as possible to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, as Eid draws near, the government's strict restrictions have not only been relaxed, but have become completely ineffective.
Several pictures of people gathering in Shimulia and Paturia ferry ghat were published in various media on Sunday including Prothom Alo. In those pictures, homebound people were seen jumping on ferries, wading through water or hanging on ropes, risking their lives. Hundreds of people headed to their home districts from Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and surrounding areas ignoring the government’s appeal to stay at their workstation during Eid holidays.
Inter-district buses, train and launches are suspended due to government restrictions. Those transports were allowed to operate inside the districts, though. Very few people comply with the health rules. They have been travelling by micro-bus, CNG-run auto-rickshaw and motorbikes to reach their destinations. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BITWA) suspended daytime ferries to check the crowds, but the decision could not continue.
A Prothom Alo correspondent found on Sunday that two ferries congested with hundreds of passengers left Shimulia ferry ghat. The picture was more terrifying on Saturday. On the other hand, people left Dhaka by means of various vehicles till Elenga. They are crossing the Jamuna bridge by micro-bus, truck or motorbikes to go to the destination.
The authorities could save their efforts if those people were prevented at the beginning of the travel. Why didn't the government stop the people leaving Dhaka at the entrances of the city. Where the restrictions should have been stringent, laxity will bring no good. People who have already left the city and gone to the village cannot be brought back. We still have a few days at hand. The government should stop the flow of people at the starting. Otherwise a catastrophe could happen.
According to the experts we cannot afford to show any laxity in complying with hygiene rules while the corona situation in neighbouring India has taken a horrific turn and Indian strain of the virus has been detected in Bangladesh. But before stopping the people, the government has to see why these people are going to the village? If they have lost their jobs in the city and are forced to go to the villages, the government cannot avoid its responsibility.
Government should make arrangements to feed these helpless people and ensure financial support for their survival. During the corona period, those who are going to the village voluntarily to celebrate Eid may be barred from going. But without any financial support for the helpless, the government cannot ask them to stay in the city.