Using our own capacity to produce vaccines

While top officials of the health and foreign affairs ministries are busy seeking suitable sources of Covid-19 vaccines, a Prothom Alo report has sparked our curiousity. The report said that Bangladesh once had the capacity for vaccine manufacture.

In the fifty years of Bangladesh’s independence, we have many remarkable successes, as well as failures. The development of pharmaceutical industry is among the success stories of the country which now exports medicines after meeting its domestic needs. The reverse side of the coin is policymakers’ negligence, irregularities, inefficiency and faulty steps that have brought many successful institutions to brink of extinction.