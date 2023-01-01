Welcome 2023: Political turmoil should not affect the economy

An American sociologist said, the world before the destruction of the Twin Towers and the world after it will not be the same. It didn't stay the same. The world before the Covid infection and the world after it have brought the same reality. In 2022, many thought that the human race had been spared from this terrible pandemic, as the Covid infection dropped to zero. But at the end of the year, the outbreak of coronavirus has increased again in some countries including China, India, South Korea. So we must stay alert. Along with vaccinations, we have to follow hygiene rules.
In 2022 we inaugurated the much awaited Padma Bridge. Through this, direct road communication has been established with the south-western region and other parts of the country. It has also started to have a positive effect on the economy. It is hoped that the rail link on the same route will be established soon. The launch of metro rail in Dhaka at the end of the year has also boosted our collective confidence. It couldn't be operational fully though. If the tunnel under the Karnaphuli river is opened in Chattogram, there will be a revolutionary change in the communication system.
Political stability is essential for sustained economic growth and prosperity. The year in terms of politics was not very pleasant. For several months, there was tension surrounding the political events of the opposition parties. Several leaders were arrested, including BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. However, there are questions about the cases filed against them. At the same time the issue of involving foreigners in domestic politics drew flak. A diplomat faced with an adverse situation raised concerns for his safety with the Foreign Minister himself.
The political problems of Bangladesh has to be solved by the political leadership of Bangladesh. No one from outside will come and solve it. Also if we do not solve our problems, there is a possibility that the outsiders will meddle in our affairs.
The Election Commission has announced that the 12th national elections will be held on 4 January 2024. The political field has already got busy. All concerned should remain vigilant to ensure that no violence occurs around over the elections. The political problem that has arisen in the country over the elections, should be resolved through discussion. We should not disrupt the economy of the country because of political turmoil.
Happy New Year everyone. May 2023 bring happiness and good fortune to all.