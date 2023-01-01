Welcome 2023: Political turmoil should not affect the economy

An American sociologist said, the world before the destruction of the Twin Towers and the world after it will not be the same. It didn't stay the same. The world before the Covid infection and the world after it have brought the same reality. In 2022, many thought that the human race had been spared from this terrible pandemic, as the Covid infection dropped to zero. But at the end of the year, the outbreak of coronavirus has increased again in some countries including China, India, South Korea. So we must stay alert. Along with vaccinations, we have to follow hygiene rules.

In 2022 we inaugurated the much awaited Padma Bridge. Through this, direct road communication has been established with the south-western region and other parts of the country. It has also started to have a positive effect on the economy. It is hoped that the rail link on the same route will be established soon. The launch of metro rail in Dhaka at the end of the year has also boosted our collective confidence. It couldn't be operational fully though. If the tunnel under the Karnaphuli river is opened in Chattogram, there will be a revolutionary change in the communication system.