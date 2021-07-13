Vaccine programme should be hassle free

The government had to postponed the mass inoculation programme that started in February, due to shortage of vaccine. An deal had been made with Serum Institute of India for 30 million vaccines. But due to the rising demand for the vaccine in India and the Indian government's ban on vaccine exports, the company supplied only 7 million doses. However, the price of 15 million vaccines was paid in advance. As a result, the government had to suspend the vaccination programme amid the second wave of coronavirus infections.

People were relieved as the vaccination programme resumed on Monday. But many complained that they had to return from vaccine centres without the jab. According to the government's decision, vaccines from China's Sinopharm are being given in rural areas and Moderna vaccines in 12 major cities. The number of vaccine candidates is larger in small town this time.