Vaccine stocks must be increased

The government has set a target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the country's population, of which 130 million people will have to be vaccinated with 260 million doses. This number will increase further as students between the ages of 12 and 17 are also being vaccinated. But there seems to be a big gap in the capacity of the government.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), more than 40 million people in the country have received one dose of the corona vaccine, which is about one-fourth of the total population. And the number of citizens who got two doses of vaccine is more than 20 million. Overall 80 million doses have been administered or are underway till the date.