Vaccine stocks must be increased

A report released last September by a task force comprising the World Health Organization, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the World Trade Organization to monitor immunisation activities in the developing world said that 40 per cent of the population in Bangladesh would need 131.8 million doses. But at the rate at which vaccinations are being given in Bangladesh, 19.84 per cent of people could be vaccinated by the end of this year. Bangladesh lags behind South Asian countries in terms of vaccination rate.
The government's recent programme to vaccinate students between the ages of 12 and 17 is, we think, a good initiative. Students and parents are in fear, especially after the opening of the educational institution. If it is possible to vaccinate students, that fear will vanish. Even before the opening of the educational institution, we had demanded that students be vaccinated on priority basis, although those concerned have been showing indifference for so long.
Last Monday, Motijheel Ideal School and College started vaccinating 2,200 students at the school level. Earlier, on 14 October, 112 students in Manikganj were vaccinated. Speaking at the inaugural function of the immunisation programme on Monday, education minister Dipu Moni said SSC candidates would be vaccinated on a priority basis, which is very important.
The government's goal in vaccinating students is to "vaccinate all children / reduce health risks". But the problem is that the amount of available vaccines at the moment is only a fraction of what we need. There are also allegations that some producing countries are using vaccines as geopolitical weapons.
Many countries are not complying with the World Health Organization's call for fairness in the distribution of vaccines. In order for the student immunisation programme to be successful, it is necessary to collect adequate vaccines immediately, whether it is by importing or as gift.
Hopefully, corona infections have decreased significantly in Bangladesh. But we have to be extremely careful about the new variant. Delta Plus variant is already spreading across the border. We want the country to be completely corona free. In that case, just as the immunisation programme needs to be strengthened, so must every citizen has to follow health rules. No laxity is desirable.