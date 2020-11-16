WASA and Titas must take responsibility

A couple of years ago, a similar gas explosion took place in the East Rajabazar area. Residents of Indira Road, East Rajabazar area have repeatedly told Dhaka WASA and Titas Gas Company that they occasionally smell gas in the air, but neither of the authorities took any action. The site of Friday's blasts is under the Ward-27 of Dhaka North City Corporation. The councilor of that ward also said that they did not get any response despite repeatedly writing to WASA and Titas. Finally, they sent a letter to the home minister.

Dhaka WASA is responsible for keeping the underground sewers clean. Titas Gas is responsible for the overall maintenance of the gas lines, including keeping them free of leakage. Both the organisations have to perform these tasks regularly, cooperating and coordinating with the city corporation. Otherwise, people may even be killed if such an explosion happens again. This is totally unacceptable.