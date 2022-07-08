What is the university and hall administration doing

While this anarchy and chaos is going on in the residential halls of public universities, the administration turned a blind eye. Administration officials are trying in vain to avoid liability saying everything is fine. It is more important for them to gain the favour of Chhatra League than to maintain a an environment conducive to education, students and the university.

It is because of this indiscretion of the university administration that the quality of our education is declining. The shame of not having any university in Bangladesh among the top 600 universities in the world is not bothering them. As long as this shameless administration remains the guardian of higher education, there does not seem to be any way to stop the deterioration of education in the country.

It is expected that the authority of the administration should be restored in the residential halls of the public universities, the violence of Chhatra League should be stopped and general students should be allotted seats in the halls on the basis of merit.