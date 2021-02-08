When will Bangladesh Bank open its eyes to bribery?

There are allegations of massive money laundering by the managing director (MD) of Reliance Finance, Prashanta Kumar Haldar alias PK Haldar. It is revealed that he helped many of his friends and relatives amass illegal wealth too.

In his confessional statement before the court, the former managing director of International Leasing, Rashedul Huq, who has been charged with corruption by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), revealed names of Bangladesh Bank officials involved with the matter. According to his statement PK Haldar had good connection with the then deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank SK Sur Chowdhury and PK Haldar would manage various irregularities with the help of Sur Chowdhury.

Two Bangladesh Bank officials of assistant director or deputy director ranks would go for inspection to the International Leasing twice in a year. The officials would be paid an amount of Tk 500,000-700,000 each for not detecting the irregularities. In return they would give positive reports. Besides, it is alleged that the then general manager and current executive director of the Financial Institutions Division of Bangladesh Bank, Shah Alam, was paid Tk 200,000 per month. Shah Alam joined Bangladesh Bank in 1988 and in 2013 became the general manager of the Financial Institutions Division in charge of financial institutions. In December 2017, he was promoted as executive director. During his tenure, the country witnessed massive corruption in at least 10 financial institutions.