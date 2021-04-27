Why no accountability in health sector research?

A nine-member committee has been formed with professor of internal medicine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) , Mujibur Rahman, as chairman for the selection of research proposals. The committee will call for applications twice a year with a notification in the newspaper and send the list to the 11-member national committee after selection on the basis of majority opinion. Kazi Deen Mohammad, director of the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, is the chairman of the national committee.

The secretary general of the Bangladesh Medical Association has blamed bureaucracy for not spending the research money. But is the bureaucracy an independent organisation? The political leadership that runs the bureaucracy cannot avoid responsibility either. Just as there are top government officials in the two ministries, there are also ministers. So the bureaucrats alone will not be held responsible. Although one billion taka was allocated for research work in the current financial year, it could not be spent. If the money is not spent, then what is the benefit of allocating it? Budget makers are interested in big projects more than research.

But this time, it was seen that even after allocating enough money for research, no research work was done. Who is responsible for this? Are they above accountability? Our own research can be beneficial in many ways in tackling the pandemic. Experts are repeatedly urging for research to be conducted in this regard. It is possible to take effective measures to control the infection through genome sequencing or gene analysis of the coronavirus. This has been proven in several countries, including Australia and New Zealand. We must also take up such initiative through research.