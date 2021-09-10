Why no action against those possessing illegal arms?

A report published in Prothom Alo last Wednesday under the headline “Armed men not brought under law” revealed some pictures of Chattogram and Noakhali. This did not stop the use of firearms in other parts of the country. Incidents of violence with illegal weapons occur time and again in different parts of the country and in most cases opposing factions of the ruling party are found involved.

In the case of Chattogram and Noakhali, firearms are used to show political power, to control opponents and establish domination. Earlier, the ruling party and the opposition used to wield firearms to dominate each other. Now that the opposition does not have that kind of power. This power play now takes place between two or more factions of the ruling party. For instance the incident in Noakhali.