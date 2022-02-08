Why the delay in vaccinating

Bangladesh is passing through the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the official figures, we have lost more than 28,000 people in the last two years. By now, it is clear that the main weapon to fight the pandemic is vaccines. However, Bangladesh has failed to project any significant progress in this regard. More than half the number of the people, who were supposed to be vaccinated in one year as per the government plan, are yet to get the full two doses of the vaccine.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGSH) says that most of the people who died of coronavirus in recent times were not vaccinated. Besides, the government initiatives regarding the vaccine policy have been wrong right from the start. Now the experts are admitting this frankly.

The vaccination drive started on 7 February last year with a target to vaccinate 80 per cent of the people of the country within one year. Last Monday marked the completion of one year since the start of the vaccination drive. A total of 99.1 million or 57 per cent people have got the first dose of the vaccine and about 60 million or 37 per cent people of the country have been administered with both doses.