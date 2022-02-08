Why the delay in vaccinating

While evaluating the activities of the DGHS in the last one year, professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora, president of the vaccine related committee of DGHS, told Prothom Alo, “We have done well in vaccinating people. We had some problems regarding the availability of vaccines at the initial stages. But we have overcome that.”
In contrast, according to the figures of DGHS, some 80 per cent of the people who died of coronavirus in January were not vaccinated. Sayedur Rahman, chairman of the Department of Pharmacology at BSMMU, said, “Most of the coronavirus patients dying now are elderly people. The DGHS has failed to bring them under the vaccination programme of the government. There was no effort to vaccinate all the vulnerable people. Bangladesh has a reputation in the world in vaccinating mother and child through the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI). But Bangladesh couldn’t use that capacity in case of coronavirus vaccine."
Bangladesh lags behind neighbouring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives in terms of coronavirus vaccine. Despite the sole dependency on India in vaccine procurement at primary stages and Serum institute’s failure in supplying vaccine as per the agreement, Bangladesh has received a total of 276,723,000 doses of vaccine through procurement and gift. As seen in the last few months, the DGHS always has had million doses of vaccine in stock. On Sunday the stock of vaccine was more than 110 million. Then why is the number of inoculations less than the stock?
Public health experts say the benefit is higher when a large number of people are vaccinated within a short time. If people are vaccinated over a long period of time, then the benefit is much less. The situation at present proves that.