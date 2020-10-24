Will roads continue to be death traps?

Bangladesh's roads continue to be death traps. There have been no fundamental changes in the road management system. The movement for safe roads and the political commitment for change are all lost in oblivion.

The problems in the mass transport system and the way forward have all been identified. And yet there is no improvement in the situation. On the contrary, things have slid from bad to worse.

Untrained drivers and dilapidated vehicles are both on the rise. It is alarming that the roads quite openly run rife with these untrained drivers and unfit cars. Three decades ago when BRTA was formed, there were more drivers than cars. Now things have reversed. There are around 1.8 million drivers less than vehicles. And if the appropriate work hours of a driver are taken into consideration, then the crisis of skilled drivers will be even more glaringly obvious. It is imperative to immediately start up an adequate number of training academies for drivers in the country.