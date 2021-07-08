Will the health ministry continue operating like this?

While the people of the country hoped that the health ministry would take proper planning and firm steps to deal with the corona situation, they have taken one hasty decision after another. In the last 15 months, the ministry has not taken any initiative to increase manpower and capacity. As a result, many hospitals are struggling to provide medical care to corona patients due to lack of physicians, nurses and health workers.

As an easy solution to this crisis, the ministry on 4 and 5 July issued a notification to transfer 1,151 physicians to join the Covid units of different hospitals. It is not that physicians cannot be transferred in case of emergency. But it has to be through discussion and analysing which hospital needs manpower and what type of manpower.