Chaos over transfer

Will the health ministry continue operating like this?

While the people of the country hoped that the health ministry would take proper planning and firm steps to deal with the corona situation, they have taken one hasty decision after another. In the last 15 months, the ministry has not taken any initiative to increase manpower and capacity. As a result, many hospitals are struggling to provide medical care to corona patients due to lack of physicians, nurses and health workers.

As an easy solution to this crisis, the ministry on 4 and 5 July issued a notification to transfer 1,151 physicians to join the Covid units of different hospitals. It is not that physicians cannot be transferred in case of emergency. But it has to be through discussion and analysing which hospital needs manpower and what type of manpower.

But the health services division of the health ministry has transferred 1,151 physicians who worked in various medical colleges and institutes of health technology to Covid hospital without any consultation. This has caused outrage among physicians. Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) secretary general Ehteshamul Chowdhury said those who made the transfer do not know anything about the work of physicians. Professor Iqbal Arslan, president of the pro-government Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, said the transfer order displayed the inefficiency and mismanagement in the health ministry.

In another notification on Tuesday night in the face of the physicians' objections, the health ministry's health services division said the order may have been flawed in some cases due to informational inaccuracies about the current workplaces of the physicians. If there is any complication in the implementation of the order due to these reasons, the transfer process of the concerned physicians will be suspended.

Their indiscretion does not end here. The list of physicians transferred by the ministry also includes the names of two dead physicians. In addition to the transfer list, they have also named the physicians who have retired long ago. "People laugh when they see this list," said one physician.

In fact, the health ministry has not only been criticised, but also laughed at. Such a chaos is going on with the transfers. The order of the health services division says that the physicians who have been transferred will draw their salaries and allowances from their original workplaces.

The administrative structure of hospitals and medical colleges is different. In that case, it was necessary to talk to the college administration before making such a transfer. This problem could have been avoided by discussing the issue with the physicians.

Inefficiency, irregularities and corruption of the health ministry are discussed everywhere. Corona infections and deaths have been on the rise for a long time. But looking at the decision of the ministry, it seems that they have woken up from an indefinite sleep. Will the ministry continue like this?

