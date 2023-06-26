Release Khadija before Eid

A number of organisations held a rally at the Bahadur Shah Park on Saturday, demanding the release of Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra before Eid-ul Azha. Khadijatul Kubra is detained under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
The protesters strongly castigated the university authorities too for not taking any initiative for Khadija's release. It is not acceptable in the civilised world for the university to remain silent while one of its students remains detained for 10 months under the controversial Digital Security Act.
Meanwhile, 30 protesting organisations in a joint statement demanding Khadija's release said that the state in no way can destroy a student's education by using this repressive law.
Earlier the University Teachers Network and various other organisations held programmes calling for her release. Prothom Alo and other news media published investigative reports about the matter. Khadija's family has also appealed to the government for her release. However, the government authorities seem to be blind and deaf to all these demands and appeals.
The journalist community from the very start has regarded this law as a weapon to silence the news media. Numerous human rights organisations at home and abroad have demanded an abolition of this law
Khadijatul Kubra, a second year political science student of Jagannath University, had conducted an online programme. A case was filed against Khadija under the DSA in October 2020 for projecting a statement of a retired army officer living overseas and for allegedly anti-government propaganda. On 17 September last year, Khadija was arrested by police of the New Market police station. She has been in jail since then.
Law minister Anisul Huq recently informed the national parliament that up till 31 January 2023, a total of 7,001 cases had been filed under DSA. Undoubtedly, over the last five months cases have been lodged under this law against another few hundred.
While this law was ostensibly enacted to prevent crimes through digital platforms, it is being used against political dissents and the media. The law minister himself admitted that this law is being misused. We would like to draw the law minister's attention and say that the case against Khadija is an instance of the degree to which this law is being misused. It is an extreme violation of human rights to place a university student behind bars for months on end simply on allegations of anti-government propaganda and criticism. No one has the right to destroy the life of a student in this manner.
The law minister said that the DSA will be amended shortly. We feel the DSA must be repealed, not amended. No one arrested under this law is a dangerous criminal. Neither are they a threat to the state or public security. So why are they detained month after month? Why are they punished in this manner before trial?
And for as long as this law is not repealed, it cannot simply be used and misused in this random manner. The government can display a minimum degree of goodwill by releasing Khadija and all others unjustly arrested under this law before Eid. We hope that good sense prevails among the concerned authorities.