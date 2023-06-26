Release Khadija before Eid

A number of organisations held a rally at the Bahadur Shah Park on Saturday, demanding the release of Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra before Eid-ul Azha. Khadijatul Kubra is detained under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

The protesters strongly castigated the university authorities too for not taking any initiative for Khadija's release. It is not acceptable in the civilised world for the university to remain silent while one of its students remains detained for 10 months under the controversial Digital Security Act.

Meanwhile, 30 protesting organisations in a joint statement demanding Khadija's release said that the state in no way can destroy a student's education by using this repressive law.