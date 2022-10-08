Take punitive measures over Karatoa boat capsize

Almost all of the passengers were going there to attend the Mahalaya programme at Badeswari temple. The boat sank at some distance from the wharf, a little bit latter. A total of 69 bodies have been recovered in this incident while three are still missing.
A man named Abdul Jabbar leased the Auliar Ghat of the Karatoa river from the Zilla Parishad through tender bidding. Later he included few others to it, which was totally against the terms of the lease.
People employed as boatmen by the lessee were inexperienced and unskilled. Meanwhile, six boats were supposed to be arranged for the increased number of people crossing the river on the occasion of Mahalaya and Durga Puja whereas the lessee arranged for only two.
Naturally, a lot more passengers had boarded the boat compared to its actual capacity. Local administration and the zila parishad didn’t perform their duties either. It is evident that they didn’t take enough preparations centring a religious festival like this.
Is there nothing to do on the government’s part for the betterment and maintenance of the wharf that generates Tk 900,000 in annual revenue?
On the opposite, the negligence on the boatmen’s part was inexcusable. Despite prohibition by the police and fire service personnel, they allowed extra passengers on the boat in the hope of making more profit.
The 47 feet long and 10.5 feet wide boat had the carrying capacity of 40 to 45 people but 105 people were allowed onboard. Most of these people were women and children.
Apart from this, the engine of the boat was faulty as well for it broke down once in the middle of the river. So, even if it is an accident it’s a man-made accident, as found in the probe committee report as well.
Letting people cross the river with unskilled and inexperienced people means leading them to their death. Why is there so much negligence in passenger safety and security at the wharf that earns the government thousands of taka in revenue?
The death of so many people in a boat capsize at a river where there is no boat moving for half of the year is unacceptable. The way local residents jump into rescue work following the boat capsize is an example.
Starting from the government, political parties and various social organisations have also come forward in the help of the victims’ families. We welcome such initiatives of them.
At the same time, we also say that everyone including the passengers have to be aware so that there are no accidents in the first place rather than post-accident assistance.
Although the probe committee has submitted its report to the deputy commissioner of Panchagarh, it hasn’t been made public. Even in the past, reports of probe committees have been shelved.
If the findings and recommendations of a probe committee are not meant to be public, then why bother taking so many initiatives?
Punitive measures have to be taken against those whose negligence, inefficiency and indifference led to the death of so many people in the Karatoa boat capsize.