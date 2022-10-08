Take punitive measures over Karatoa boat capsize

The report of the probe committee formed to investigate the deaths in the Karatoa River boat capsize incident in Panchagarh makes it clear that there was gross negligence, inefficiency and carelessness on the part of the concerned officials and institutions there.

It is learned from Prothom Alo's report that the probe committee has come up with five recommendations to prevent accidents alongside pointing out eight reasons behind the accident.

Notably, on the afternoon of 25 September, a shallow engine powered boat carrying more than a hundred people set out for Badeshwari Temple in Barashashi Union of Panchagarh from Auliar Ghat of Karatoya River near Mareya Bazar in Boda Upazila.