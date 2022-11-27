More campaign needed to make 999 succeed

Victims have benefited, though not to the extent it was expected, from the government's initiative launched in 2017 to seek immediate assistance and report violence against women and children .

Earlier, a victim had to go to the police station for redressal of torture. But now the victim does not have to go to police station in person to seek immediate help and file complaint. After receiving a call on the emergency number 999, the police come to the spot, investigate and take due measures.

Since its launch on 12 December 2017 till October this year, 999 has recorded complaints from 72 areas, including 64 districts and 8 cities in five years. There are calls for immediate help and complaints for abuse of women and children from all over the country. Police received about 42,000 such calls on 999 in the past five years.