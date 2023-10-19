Gaza hospital attack: Global community must stop Israel 

Israel's bombing of hospitals in Gaza, which led to the deaths of over 500 innocent people, stands as a grave crime against humanity. This incident occurred at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza on Tuesday night. Earlier, hundreds of patients and homeless residents, wounded in the Israeli attack, sought refuge there, believing it to be a 'safe'.

On 7 October, Tel Aviv declared an all-out war on Gaza in response to rocket attacks and operations carried out by the pro-Palestinian group Hamas within Israel. Israel initiated ground operations in addition to conducting indiscriminate airstrikes on Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have either lost their lives or sustained injuries due to Israeli airstrikes. Israel's cessation of electricity, fuel, and water supplies has resulted in a dire humanitarian crisis.

Tragically, more than 500 individuals perished as Palestinian men, women, and children sought shelter to escape the Israeli bombardment.