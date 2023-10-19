Gaza hospital attack: Global community must stop Israel 

Israel's bombing of hospitals in Gaza, which led to the deaths of over 500 innocent people, stands as a grave crime against humanity. This incident occurred at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza on Tuesday night. Earlier, hundreds of patients and homeless residents, wounded in the Israeli attack, sought refuge there, believing it to be a 'safe'.
On 7 October, Tel Aviv declared an all-out war on Gaza in response to rocket attacks and operations carried out by the pro-Palestinian group Hamas within Israel. Israel initiated ground operations in addition to conducting indiscriminate airstrikes on Gaza.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have either lost their lives or sustained injuries due to Israeli airstrikes. Israel's cessation of electricity, fuel, and water supplies has resulted in a dire humanitarian crisis.
Tragically, more than 500 individuals perished as Palestinian men, women, and children sought shelter to escape the Israeli bombardment.
Israel claims to have declared war on Hamas, but Israeli forces continue to cause the deaths of innocent women, men, and children in their efforts to eradicate Hamas strongholds in Gaza.
The policy of war is not to target civilians, especially women and children, and it includes the protection of medical personnel and volunteers. However, hospitals and patients undergoing treatment are also becoming victims of Israeli bombings.
There has been a global backlash against the Israeli forces' brutal actions at the hospital. World leaders, including the UN Secretary-General, have condemned the attack.
In addition to Arab countries, people advocating for peace and human rights organisations have held demonstrations in different parts of the world. However, some Western countries have banned demonstrations in support of the Palestinians.
It is evident that Western powers have provided support for this unprecedented Israeli atrocity. Despite the occupation of Palestinian territories and years of attacks, the Western world has largely remained silent.
However, almost all Western countries, including the United States, have spoken out following the Hamas operations within Israel. After the US Secretary of State and Defence Minister, the president Joe Biden visited Israel to extend his support, and US warships were dispatched promptly. However, despite the significant humanitarian crisis in Gaza, there hasn't been a corresponding effort to send food and medicine.
The unprecedented hospital bombing has also triggered protests in Middle Eastern countries that had long attempted to remain neutral between the aggressors and the victims.
King Abdullah of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt, and President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine canceled their scheduled meetings with US President Joe Biden. Iran and Syria responded to Israel's threats with counter-threats.
Western countries should not forget that the Israeli occupation lies at the root of the Middle East crisis. They expressed their concern when Hamas conducted raids inside Israel, yet they have remained largely silent about Israel's unjust occupation of Palestinian territory for over half a century. It is important for them to avoid double standards.
Recognising Israel's right to self-defence should also entail acknowledging the Palestinians' right to reclaim their homeland and establish an independent state.
We hope that the UN and the Western world will promptly take action to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza by ensuring the supply of food, water, electricity, and fuel. It is crucial to put an end to Israel's commission of crimes against humanity.