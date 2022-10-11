Victims in jail, perpetrators free

The government says the law is equal for all. But in reality, when Chhatra League attacks the gatherings of other student organisations, the law enforcement and university authorities turn a blind eye. In the incident of 7 October, two leaders of Chhatra League filed a case in Shahbag police station in the name of 25 leaders and workers of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad. Police arrested 24 students and found one absconding following the case. The court then sent the 24 to jail and fixed 11 October as the hearing date.

Police did not take any action against those who carried out the attack on the activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad. Instead the victims were charged and sent to jail. Is this called rule of law? Who is responsible even if the leaders and activists of BCL were injured at that day? Why did they carry out the attack on the rally in the first place? Fights broke out after the attack. Where did the government-leaning student organisation get the idea that they can get away with anything they do on the campus including carrying out attacks on opposition student groups?