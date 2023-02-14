Why this ‘bribe’ proposal in the election year

It’s natural that questions will be raised about the initiative of increasing councilors’ allowances and facilities at the time when it has become near impossible for people to get services at every local government agency starting from the city corporation.

While the government is noticeably enthusiastic about increasing public representatives’ allowance and facilities, the authority doesn’t seem to have any headache concerning whether the people, for whom these agencies have been established, are receiving the services or not.

Related sources have reported that Dhaka South City Corporation has sent a proposal for increasing councilors’ monthly salary and other allowances to the local government division.