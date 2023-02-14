Why this ‘bribe’ proposal in the election year

The committee, formed to assess the proposal with local government division’s additional secretary in the lead, sent a recommendation of increasing allowance to the ministry.
As per the proposal, the government has proposed to increase the amount of allowance for the councilors of 12 city corporations from Tk 35,000 to 50,000. At the same time, their office rent and management costs have been suggested to increase as well.
Though it has been proposed to increase allowance of the councilors from all city corporations at the same rate, there will be a difference in the amount of office rent and management costs.
Currently, councilors from both city corporations of Dhaka receive Tk 8,000 as office rent. It has been proposed to raise the amount to Tk 20,000. Meanwhile, it has been suggested increasing the amount from Tk 5,000 to 15,000 in other city corporations.
Tk 6,000 has been proposed for the management cost. At present, councilors in Dhaka receive Tk 4,000 and Tk 2,000 for outside of Dhaka.
The proposal of increasing councilors’ allowance and other facilities separately seems fishy. Other public representatives of the local government agency have given irate reaction to this.
Public representatives of the union parishad have said city corporation mayors and councilors get more benefits already. In comparison, representatives of the union parishad and municipality are less facilitated. While they have long been demanding a raise in allowance, the government isn’t even considering it.
According to a notice in 2017, monthly salary or allowance for the public representatives of local government agency was set to be respectively Tk 85,000 for city corporation mayor, Tk 35,000 for councilor, Tk 54,000 for Zila Parishad chairman and Tk 35,000 for member.
Mayors of A category municipalities will receive Tk 38,000 and councilors Tk 8,000; B category municipality mayors Tk 28,000 and councilors Tk 7,000 while C category mayors getting Tk 24,000 and councilors Tk 6,000.
Apart from these, the monthly salary of an upazila parishad chairman is Tk 40,000 and for the vice-chairman Tk 27,000.
In this situation, if only the councilors get a raise in allowance and facilities, it will be a discrimination towards the others.
The proposal to increase councilors’ allowance and facilities conflicts with the austerity policy that the government has now taken.
The public will consider increasing the allowance and facilities of a certain class of public representatives in a hurry as an election year ‘bribe’ indeed.
Questions will be raised, if the councilors are getting a raise, why not the mayors? Then, if the mayors’ allowance is increased, what’s the fault with public representatives from other agencies?