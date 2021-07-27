Enforcing shutdown while ignoring transmission chances

While the lockdown was being enforced, a report from a national news portal went viral that those breaching the lockdown were taken into police custody, due to violating the laws. They were not getting room to even stand in the courtroom and thus were kept in prison vans. A total of 646 of them were taken into Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court. Usually there are 2-3 types of prison vans that are used to transport the prisoners. There are vans like buses, which have the capacity of containing around 40-60 persons altogether. Vans like trucks have the capacity of maximum 40 persons and vans like semi-trucks have the capacity of holding 30-40 persons at once. Surprisingly, no fixed capacity was mentioned about the said prisons. It needs no telling how unhygienic the environment of the courtrooms as well as the prison is, let alone the prison vans.

Article 3(1) of the Prisoners Act 1984, includes any jail or place used permanently or temporarily under the general or special orders of the government for the detention of prisoners as prisons and includes all lands and buildings apartments thereon. Section 1 of the Prison Security Act 1992, states that, any person, who, due to the violation of any existing law of the territory, has been confined in jail or prison under a lawful order of a competent court or tribunal, shall be called a prisoner. Article 35(5) of our constitution states that, "No person shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment or treatment."