Failure to perform duties becomes more apparent

The union parishad had given its approval to build this factory. But they don’t have enough manpower to ensure the proper design and safety management of the building.
It is being said the authorities of the factory collected their clearance certificate from the Fire Services and Civil Defense Authority. But the complex lacks adequate staircases for workers to come out in case of fire.
A plan and design--as to what places of factory are allowed to keep what combustible substances--have to be submitted to the department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE).
Later, it is the responsibility of the inspectors of Fire Services and DIFE to approve the building construction following the analysis of the documents.
As per the rules, the factory will have to be inspected every year. Neither of these agencies has sufficient manpower to do so. As a result, the authorities of Hashem foods have run the factory according to their wishes. So, the infrastructure has encountered the brutal consequence.
A factory as large as Hashem Foods should its own firefighting system. It is necessary to have equipment and trained manpower to extinguish or control the fire primarily in the factory.
The factory should not be operated if it is incapable of controlling the fire at least 15 minutes on its own. Despite having many irregularities, the factory been operating smoothly for so long.
It will not fair to blame the governmental agencies alone. The businessmen have various bodies. They approach the government on different occasions for special privileges. But they don’t want to take the responsibility once their members operate the factories violating the rules and the accidents subsequently take place. They will have to take this responsibility.
We saw safety systems of readymade garment factories have been upgraded to some extent following the incident of Rana Plaza. The platform of the western buyers like Accord and Alliance is working in this sector. As a result, the authorities of readymade garment have renovated their factory complexes and improved the safety systems.
But there is not much progress in our country with such safety management in food production, chemical based factories and power plants.
Large infrastructures like liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and nuclear power plants are being built in the country. The question of how to control the fire in such sophisticated and chemical based organisations looms large now.
The country's Fire Prevention and Extinguishing Act (2003) and the rules of this Act do not even mention such chemicals. As a result, laws and regulations need to be updated.
Separate inspection units should be set up in the concerned government agencies to prevent fires. Reorganisation of the concerned government agencies is urgent too. And the private sector must be held accountable through its own institutions.