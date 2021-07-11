Failure to perform duties becomes more apparent

The building of Hashem foods factory will remain as a glaring example of irregularity before us. The inferno blatantly the failure of governmental and the private agencies to carry out their duties in preventing such incidents.

We saw a large factory complex has established in Rupganj of Narayanganj with a narrow approach road. As per the building construction rules, there should be a 30 ft wide road in front of such a large infrastructure. But the road there is only 10 ft wide. As a result, the fire brigade vehicles couldn’t reach the spot in time to extinguish the massive fire.