Financial institutions and the education sector

Given the COVID 19 situation, many schools across the world are evaluating their delivery modes. In some countries, schools have completely halted their education programmes. COVID-19 is an opportunity for education providers, government and the private sector including financial institutions and other industries to collaborate, devise plans, method to strengthen the education sector. Financial institutions can sponsor school programmes related to financial literacy. It could be a part of their “corporate social responsibility”.

It is important that schools and authorities weigh the pros and cons in engaging financial institutions to teach kids financial literacy. It is important to review the objective/purpose of this school-banking programme offered to kids: Is it for development of financial literacy or helping kids to become more money-oriented and towards becoming a bank CEO who targets hefty bonuses.

Financial institutions/banks are one of the most heavily regulated industries. The basic banking theory suggests that are regulated in order to avoid moral hazard problems, to avoid systemic risk and to protect consumers and pursue social goals. If you leave them alone they are bound to engage in risky activities, overlook consumer interests. Further, these institutions are profit maximising, hence, any product or services offered by them reflect the institutions’ benefits. A clear example, is one of the big four Australian bank’s school-banking program which reflects some $9.9 billion business rather than being a social business where financial institutions impact kids’ learning process through fun and games.