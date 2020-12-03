Financial institutions and the education sector

Given the COVID 19 situation, many schools across the world are evaluating their delivery modes. In some countries, schools have completely halted their education programmes. COVID-19 is an opportunity for education providers, government and the private sector including financial institutions and other industries to collaborate, devise plans, method to strengthen the education sector. Financial institutions can sponsor school programmes related to financial literacy. It could be a part of their “corporate social responsibility”.
It is important that schools and authorities weigh the pros and cons in engaging financial institutions to teach kids financial literacy. It is important to review the objective/purpose of this school-banking programme offered to kids: Is it for development of financial literacy or helping kids to become more money-oriented and towards becoming a bank CEO who targets hefty bonuses.
Financial institutions/banks are one of the most heavily regulated industries. The basic banking theory suggests that are regulated in order to avoid moral hazard problems, to avoid systemic risk and to protect consumers and pursue social goals. If you leave them alone they are bound to engage in risky activities, overlook consumer interests. Further, these institutions are profit maximising, hence, any product or services offered by them reflect the institutions’ benefits. A clear example, is one of the big four Australian bank’s school-banking program which reflects some $9.9 billion business rather than being a social business where financial institutions impact kids’ learning process through fun and games.
Further, once a bank has a stake or is involved as a sponsor in an education sector (or schools in particular), there is greater probability that over time these institutions may like to generate an income from this source. In 2018-2019, Commonwealth Bank school-bank programme was under scrutiny when parents and volunteers were asked to promote bank products. Overall, it is important from regulator, and from school authority perspective that they clearly understand the activities or services offered by financial institutions and appreciate the need to monitor, review, re-innovate and above all re-evaluate the objective of such programs, so, that we are able to spend more time in serving the main purpose that is help the economy grow through better education.
School authorities and governments should take the time to develop a collaborative environment with financial institutions that provide such school banking. Authorities and government can set standards, boundaries and requirements for financial institutions when providing such services within the school. This can be coined as a form of indirect regulation. Government and schools should also have some resources in place to monitor the activities of these financial institutions.
Schools should encourage either kids with a pseudo bank set up and teach them about transactions. Pseudo cards, notes, coins, role play as a customer, bank manager can go a long way compared to offering real world bank products. However, financial institutions can still be involved here as well as a facilitator. Making it more engaging- asking questions, and rewarding kids for certain activities. Also, understanding importance of interest rates-compound interest rates, delayed gratification.
We should welcome industry connection in schools and education sectors. Rather than shutting them down altogether we need to find a mid-path. Education sectors are considering industry linkages at the tertiary level. If we have the opportunity then we should encourage engagement of financial institutions and other industries (that focus on STEM) in some capacity at the early stages of education. This can be recognised under the “corporate social responsibility” of corporations and financial institutions.
Further, we are dealing with millennial kids and schools play a major role in developing their future path. It is about time authorities and regulators along with technology companies took the issue on financial literacy seriously across Australia and jointly invest resources into developing apps or play tools or bring innovation through technology in the area of financial literacy.
The importance of FINTECH is growing. Over time banks will heavily compete with the digital platforms. It is important for kids to learn these differences.
Every party involved in the education and financial institution sector including school authorities, financial institutions and parents should take responsibility in helping kids learning money, finance and banking needless, to say focusing on savings for the bad times, reducing unnecessary spending (particularly, in terms of credit cards), being minimalist, cash versus loans – the pros and cons.
* Mamiza Haq is a senior lecturer in banking and finance at The University of Queensland, Australia