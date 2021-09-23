Forming the election commission and the subcontinent experience

After the last two national elections, the voters and political parties have been dismayed at the standard of the elections. With the performance of the two election commissions formed by means of a search committee not being up to mark, public confidence in the institution is at the lowest ebb. The transparency of the voting process is being questioned as the number of votes declared by the election commission does not tally with the reality on ground.
There are several precedents of credible elections in Bangladesh. This was possible due to the neutral stand of the caretaker government and the neutral and strong stance of the election commission.
In writing about why the last two elections were controversial and how confidence in the commission can be restored, former cabinet secretary and columnist Ali Imam Majumder in his column in Prothom Alo on 13 September questioned the process of forming the election commission.
Once again a demand has arisen (from the civil society, at least) for an election commission to be formed in keeping with the constitution, that is, by means of a law
Article 118 (1) of our constitution has provision of how the election commission can be formed in a transparent process. It states there, "the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners shall, subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf, be made by the President." No political party coming to power in the past 50 years has taken initiative to formulate this law. That is why no election conducted under any election commission formed by the party in power and run under the supervision of the ruling party, had gained credibility. The caretaker government for which an all-out movement had been waged, was cancelled due to political reasons and led to the inevitable consequences. Now once again a demand has arisen (from the civil society, at least) for an election commission to be formed in keeping with the constitution, that is, by means of a law.
Other than in India in this subcontinent, Bhutan, Nepal and Pakistan formed the election commission by means of a constitutional council committee in light of the law provided in the constitution.
In Nepal the constitutional council was formed under its constitution (2010). The members of this council include the prime minister, the leader of the main opposition party and representatives from various political parties. A list of possible candidates for the election commission is drawn up by the council and this is discussed in parliament. After a public hearing, the list is sent to the president for final appointment. Once the president's approval is given, the chief election commissioner and the other four election commissioners are appointed. For the sake of continuity in succession, the senior most among the commissioners is appointed as the next chief. Even then, the commission has to go through a certain process.
Bhutan, the small but geopolitically important newly democratic country of the region, also follows the constitutional laws in appointment of all constitutional posts. And the election commissioners are prominent among these. There is a board for election to these posts. The board is headed by chairman of the parliament's upper house, the national council. Members of the board include the prime minister, the chief justice, speaker of the lower house and leader of the opposition. The board reviews all the names that are submitted and sends these on to the Druk Gylapo, the king of Bhutan. The election commission is appointed by the king. This appointment process is praised in the international arena because of its transparency.
Pakistan's five-member election commission was dependent on the judges in the past. Now two former civil servants have been included as members. The parliament has a 12-member parliamentary committee to appoint them, 50 per cent of them being from the ruling party and 50 per cent from the opposition. The prime minister discusses with the opposition to select the preliminary names. The names which are acceptable to both sides are then sent on to the parliamentary committee. The names are then finalised after discussion in the committee. Next the list is sent to the president for appointment. If there is conflict between the prime minister and the opposition over the names, then the names recommended by both sides are sent separately to the parliamentary committee. The parliamentary committee's decision is taken as final.
While India is said to be the world's largest democracy, its election commission consists of only three members, appointed in accordance to Article 324 of its constitution. Like Bangladesh, there too the election commission is selected and appointed by the president. In accordance to power provided by the democratic constitution, the names of the possible election commissioners as recommended by the prime minister are sent to the president. In India, however, there is no tangible dilemma or dissent in the public mind about the election commission and the elections which it conducts. In recent times, though, its election commission appointment process has come under discussion. There have been demands for a law to be drawn up in keeping with the constitution, to form in board that will appoint the election commission.
When debates reached a height over the appointment of a controversial senior commissioner as CEC, the Indian Supreme Court issued a rule in response to a public interest litigation, and asked the government why the election commission would not be appointed in keeping with the law. It was said that the Supreme Court would give a ruling in keeping with Article 325 of the constitution if it did not receive a reply. The matter has not been resolved as yet, as far as I know.
The Huda (ATM Shamsul Huda) commission in 2011 drew up the draft of a law made on consensus and placed this with the government. However, no action has been taken so far to implement those recommendations
Many politicians in our country draw comparisons with India in this regard. They perhaps forget that India is a federal state where even the central election commission, in keeping with the constitution and the law, runs the national and state elections under the chief election commissioners of the states. The election commission of India is more or less decentralised. There is no such scope in Bangladesh as it is a unitary state. Also, experts feel, the government agencies in our country are excessively politicised. In India, the administration had been able to rise above this. India's other constitutional bodies are seen as independent by the democratic world. So because of the checks and balance in India's election management, its election commission is hardly ever accused of being biased. Even so, the demand for an election commission to be appointed by means of the law, has reached the Supreme Court.
The is no alternative in Bangladesh but to enact a law to form the election commission in order to bring an end to the controversy which has been created by the present system where the election commission is appointed under influence of the ruling party.
It may be recalled that the Huda (ATM Shamsul Huda) commission in 2011 drew up the draft of a law made on consensus and placed this with the government. However, no action has been taken so far to implement those recommendations. It is not possible for an election commission to carry out a fair and credible election alone. However, a commission formed in a transparent manner on the basis of consensus, can play a relatively stronger role. It must be kept in mind that one cannot expect a credible election, if there is a crisis of confidence in the election commission.
* M Sakhawat Hossain is a former election commissioner and can be contacted at [email protected]