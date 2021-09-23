Forming the election commission and the subcontinent experience

Article 118 (1) of our constitution has provision of how the election commission can be formed in a transparent process. It states there, "the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners shall, subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf, be made by the President." No political party coming to power in the past 50 years has taken initiative to formulate this law. That is why no election conducted under any election commission formed by the party in power and run under the supervision of the ruling party, had gained credibility. The caretaker government for which an all-out movement had been waged, was cancelled due to political reasons and led to the inevitable consequences. Now once again a demand has arisen (from the civil society, at least) for an election commission to be formed in keeping with the constitution, that is, by means of a law.

Other than in India in this subcontinent, Bhutan, Nepal and Pakistan formed the election commission by means of a constitutional council committee in light of the law provided in the constitution.

In Nepal the constitutional council was formed under its constitution (2010). The members of this council include the prime minister, the leader of the main opposition party and representatives from various political parties. A list of possible candidates for the election commission is drawn up by the council and this is discussed in parliament. After a public hearing, the list is sent to the president for final appointment. Once the president's approval is given, the chief election commissioner and the other four election commissioners are appointed. For the sake of continuity in succession, the senior most among the commissioners is appointed as the next chief. Even then, the commission has to go through a certain process.