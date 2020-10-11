Gap between crime and justice must be bridged

Violence against women has been continuing for long time, only the degree has increased. Generally this remains hidden from view and comes to the fore once the society awakens. As protests are all around, this is coming to everyone’s attention. The offender is not punished if the rule of law is absent. Under such conditions, the offender is no longer afraid.

Many speak of exemplary punishment in such crimes, but the punishment delivered in a proper trial is itself exemplary. Calling a punishment exemplary after delivering it all on a sudden hides the weakness of the rule of law. We should demand real punishment in every case. That will abate crimes.