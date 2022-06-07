Hassle of sending overseas remittance must be eased

Expatriates sending remittance from overseas give importance to how much taka they will be getting against the dollar. Then they take into consideration how soon they can send the money, or how easy the process is to send the money, or how difficult. Now there is a wide gap between the exchange rate fixed by the central bank and that in the kerb market. This has given rise to speculations as to whether the entire remittance sent in by migrants is coming through banking channels.

As the dollar rate has been left to the market, the banks will now be able to bring in remittance at a slightly higher rate. This gives rise to hope that there may be a positive change in remitting earnings from abroad. The expatriates will now want to send money through banking channels. At the same time, the banks too need dollars, they too will want to buy the dollars.