'Health for all' must be ensured for all

The country is already moving towards universal health care or universal health coverage by providing free medical care in community clinics and government hospitals across the country and free vaccinations through national immunisation programmes. Apart from this, universal health coverage activities are also being carried out directly through pilot health schemes in some areas.

There are also plans to launch it across the country in phases. However, there are still challenges to universal health care in the country. Still now marginalized and disadvantaged Dalits, day laborers, transgender people, hairdressers, sweepers, blacksmiths, sex workers, fishermen, cobblers, scavengers, ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, despite their constitutional rights, face many difficulties in accessing health care. These communities are deprived of free healthcare in government hospitals due to lack of access.

However, the government is keeping an eye on the situation so that no one is deprived of medical treatment. But everyone's constitutional rights must be ensured. However, no medical center was closed in the country even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the lockdown of others, the medical or medical staff has provided services to the people even at the risk of their own lives.

Universal health coverage will be implemented in our country only when people do not have to spend money out of their pockets to get health care and when they can get any kind of medical service for free. We may have to go a long way for this. It is difficult to provide free healthcare to all the people in a country like ours.

We are in the era of SDGs. Earlier our expectation was health for all. Accessible and quality health is available to all. But we have to rearrange our expectations with the change of times. New diseases like COVID-19 are taking the shape of a pandemic. Now the epidemics are cancer, heart attack, and diabetes. These are the epidemics of the new era, the era of SDGs.

Now the cost of health has become much more expensive. According to government figures, 67 per cent of our health spending is out of pocket. But the global standard is about 34 percent. We are spending almost twice as much. Health costs are a big burden for us. We do not accept the cost of healthcare properly. Not only the poor but also many middle-class families have become destitute due to a lack of health care. The types of disease have changed. Many have to take medication for cancer or chronic illness. The government, of course, has some initiatives. There are large programmes to distribute essential medicines. We have to think about how to solve this problem. The issue of access to health care for marginalised, Dalit and disadvantaged people has come to the fore.