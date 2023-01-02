'I've come for my wife Anuja'

Where did you meet Anuja and when did you get married?
Anuja is Bangladeshi. I met her through friends in 2016 when I served as the German ambassador in Dhaka. We fell in love and married in 2018.
Do you like any particular Bangladeshi food?
I like all sorts of vegetables in Bangladesh. Dhaka's cooking is of international standards.
How did it occur to you to come to Dhaka, cycling 1,025 km?
was inspired by the former US resident John F Kennedy's words, "Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride." I will never forget those 9 days of adventure. In future I will campaign to cut down on the use of cars and cycle more. Cycling is cost saving and healthy. In many cases, you can reach your destination faster by cycle than car.
Didn't you face any security hassle to cycle to Dhaka, being an ambassador?
When I reached Bangladesh through the Hili border on 16 December, I was warmly received by the local administration and journalists. I was amazed by the friendly support of the Bangladeshi people along the way. The German ambassador in Bangladesh and many other friends too helped me. I thank my wife Anuja for not questioning my strange initiative to come to Bangladesh by cycle.
Cycles are prohibited on Bangabandhu Bridge over the river Jamuna. How did you cross the bridge?
After spending the night in Bogura, I reached Bangabandhu Bridge. I hadn't been aware that cycles were not permitted on the bridge. When the security guards stopped me, I loaded my cycle onto a lorry and climbed in too. So I crossed Bangabandhu Bridge by lorry, along with my cycle. I spent the night in Tangail and in 19 December crossed Ashulia and arrived in Dhaka.
Tell us about the experience, crossing hills, plains, rivers to reach Dhaka.
I had no bad experiences at all. The Bangladeshi people are very friendly. I was in awe of green fields along the way, nature, people's lives and livelihood, the culture of rural Bangladesh. Many asked me where I was coming from and where I was going. Some even asked me my age! I stopped along the way to have bananas and ginger tea at the roadside tea stalls. Wherever I stopped, curious people would surge around me, thoroughly interested in my journey. There is only one thing I did not like. Most of Bangladesh's food shops are unhygienic.
Have you noticed any changes in Bangladesh over these few years?
While crossing Bangabandhu Bridge I saw a new railway bridge being constructed on one side of the bridge. I saw many buildings and structures. Bangladesh is developing fast. If I get a chance, I will go to see Padma Bridge.
When will you go back to Nepal?
My main reason for this Dhaka trip was to have this adventurous experience by cycle and also to celebrate Christmas with wife Anuja. I will stay till the beginning of January and then catch a flight back to Kathmandu.