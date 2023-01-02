'I've come for my wife Anuja'

German's ambassador to Nepal, Thomas Prinz, cycled 1,025 km from Kathmandu, Nepal, all the way to Dhaka, Bangladesh. He started out on 10 December and reached the Hili border of Dinajpur on 16 December. He then joined his wife Anuja, a Bangladeshi.

Thomas Prinz had been the German ambassador in Dhaka from 2015 to 2018. Since 30 September 2021 he has been German ambassador to Nepal. Prothom Alo interviewed him over WhatsApp and e-mail about his trip.