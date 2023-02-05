It isn't wise to change decisions listening to others: Satyarthi

You work on children's right to education. What do you think we should do in education?
Education is an international commitment. Ensuring this is not only the responsibility of the country, but also of the rich countries of the world. To ensure this, women's education should be emphasized along with men's. For this, the attitude of the family, society or the state should be changed. Otherwise overall success will not come. Everyone should speak up for women. The country will move forward only if the rights of women, child marriage and children are protected. Bangladesh is ahead in South Asia in education equality. It was not possible for the government alone to do this. Many have contributed to change the attitude of the society. Bangladesh has progressed a lot in education. I think it will go further.
Is this your first visit to Bangladesh?
I have been to Bangladesh many times since 1986. I have been to many educational institutions. I am in regular contact with those who work in education here. Even this time, Rasheda K Chowdhury has met and talked to me. She also works for education rights.
What is your advice for young entrepreneurs?
I would say to young entrepreneurs, entrepreneurship is not a fashion. Work with a good intention. Whatever you do, do it with responsibility and be confident to do good work. This confidence will carry you forward. You must be humane. No one can teach humanity. No religious leader can come and teach it. Teach yourself humanity.
What motivates you?
Working for children is my main source of inspiration. When I started many years ago, there was no room to talk about child rights. People avoided talking about child rights. People did not want to accept that child labor is a crime. They considered child labour as normal. The neglected my work. I think social change comes from contempt. Gandhi said, 'People will first despise you, laugh at you, fight you, and then you will win.'