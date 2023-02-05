Interview

It isn't wise to change decisions listening to others: Satyarthi

Kailash Satyarthi (born 11 January 1954) is an Indian social reformer who campaigned against child labour in India and advocated for the universal right to education. In 2014, he was the co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, along with Malala Yousafzai, "for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education." He is the founder of multiple social organizations including Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Global March Against Child Labour, Global Campaign for Education, Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, and Bal Ashram Trust. Indian child rights activist Kailas Satyarthi attended the first convocation of Canadian University of Bangladesh as the convocation speaker at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on 31 January. In a recent interview, he talked to Prothom Alo's senior reporter Mosabber Hossain about various issues.

Mosabber Hossain
Kailash SatyarthiProthom Alo

You received many awards from various countries. How do you view the awards?

I think the greatest reward given by the Creator is 'eyes'. Because, with eyes we see something beautiful and different. These eyes fuel your stubbornness, the urge to do good.

What advice would you give them young people wanting to do better in life?

Three things are very important for young people to move forward. These are 3Ds: Dream, Discover and Do. Dream, discover yourself and make your dreams come true. Communication skills are very important for anything good. Communication skills are key drivers of change, progress and improvement. Developing this skill is very important. There are many positives and negatives around. No need to take everything. If you choose the positive side and learn from it, the task becomes much easier.

What is the secret of your going ahead in life?

Many people may not like what you want to do. Many may say, it is not possible, why are you doing it? But it is not wise to change your mind by listening to others. Many people thought my work was nothing. Many people would say, why do you work with children?  But I kept my aim. I have done my work with attention. That's the secret for me - set goals and move forward.

You work on children's right to education. What do you think we should do in education?

Education is an international commitment. Ensuring this is not only the responsibility of the country, but also of the rich countries of the world. To ensure this, women's education should be emphasized along with men's. For this, the attitude of the family, society or the state should be changed. Otherwise overall success will not come. Everyone should speak up for women. The country will move forward only if the rights of women, child marriage and children are protected. Bangladesh is ahead in South Asia in education equality. It was not possible for the government alone to do this. Many have contributed to change the attitude of the society. Bangladesh has progressed a lot in education. I think it will go further.

Is this your first visit to Bangladesh?

I have been to Bangladesh many times since 1986. I have been to many educational institutions. I am in regular contact with those who work in education here. Even this time, Rasheda K Chowdhury has met and talked to me. She also works for education rights.

What is your advice for young entrepreneurs?

I would say to young entrepreneurs,  entrepreneurship is not a fashion. Work with a good intention. Whatever you do, do it with responsibility and be confident to do good work. This confidence will carry you forward. You must be humane. No one can teach humanity. No religious leader can come and teach it. Teach yourself humanity.

What motivates you?

Working for children is my main source of inspiration. When I started many years ago, there was no room to talk about child rights. People avoided talking about child rights. People did not want to accept that child labor is a crime. They considered child labour as normal. The neglected my work. I think social change comes from contempt. Gandhi said, 'People will first despise you, laugh at you, fight you, and then you will win.'

Read more from Interview
Post Comment