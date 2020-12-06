Atmosphere suffocating, but should not be disappointed

You were in the administration for long. What do you reckon, why and for what reason could we not progress, or did we go backwards? Why is this situation created?

The two big political parties that have been ruling the country by turns, they are not so interested in carrying out administrative reforms, improving the service of the people and enhancing good governance as they are interested in power. In the political context, the reforms are not convenient for them as the reforms will the harm interests of some quarter while some will be benefited. For this the politicians always avoid reforms. Although the administration is not reformed, currently something is evoking hope and that is the digital system.

We are gradually heading towards another good governance. For example, the pension system. There was huge corruption in the pension system of Bangladesh. Officials had to suffer a lot after retirement. The pension system has become hassle-free due to introduction of the digital system. Say for electricity bill payment, there was no correct estimation. Now we get lot of information about the electricity bill and Titas Gas bill. In these sectors, the digital system is advancing rapidly. So our good governance is progressing in this one sector. The good governance will advance further if we can properly apply digital system and expand its use.