Bangladesh enters fourth wave of coronavirus

At this moment, the most important is analysing the pattern of transmission. There will be several issues in the analysis. First, we have to find out which strain of the virus is spreading the most. It will determine the level of damage the new strain may cause. It will also determine the severity of the risk that the new strain possesses and how fast it will spread. It will enable us to take actions accordingly.

Second, we also have to analyse the data of the people contracting the virus now. We have to collect various sorts of information including their age and vaccine status. If it is found that most of those who have contracted the virus in recent times have not been vaccinated or have taken one or two doses or have not taken the booster dose, then we should place emphasis on the vaccination drive. People should be encouraged to get vaccinated.

And, if people are found to be contracting the virus even after taking the booster dose, we should stress on ‘isolation’ and wearing masks. Contracting the virus even after taking the booster dose, confirms that the vaccine is not effective against the new strain.

Third, an area-wise analysis shall be done as well. If it is found that the people in Dhaka are contracting the virus more, then Dhaka shall be prioritised. However, importance shall be given to other parts of the country too.