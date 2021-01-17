Big names in corruption must be given exemplary punishment

We definitely have success in tackling coronavirus. Compared to the West, we have less coronavirus patients here. Deaths are fewer too. We are doing comparatively better than the US, France and England, or even than the neighbouring countries.

When the coronavirus first broke out, our prime minister took certain bold measures. She shut down the industries, but kept the transport system in moving to keep the market in motion. She ensured a steady supply of seeds, fertiliser and loans so that the agriculture was not harmed. The agricultural workers had freedom of movement. These decisions had a significant impact. Then stimulus packages of over Tk 100 trillion (Tk 1 lakh crore) were declared. That has been a big boost to an economy like ours. These stimulus packages reassured everyone that the government was with them.

The social safety net programmes for the poor were reinforced. Another decision was to provide Tk 2,500 in cash per person to 5 million families or 20 million people through mobile banking. Maybe 10 per cent of this wasn't delivered as it should have been, but at least the rest was delivered. This had a significant contribution to revive the economy.