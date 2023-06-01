Free and fair elections would help Bangladesh avail GSP Plus in Europe

Bangladesh and the European Union commemorate 50 years of relations this year. You are back in Bangladesh after over 12 days, this time as the EU ambassador. What changes have you noticed in Bangladesh over this period?

It has changed a lot of course. This year we are celebrating our 50th anniversary of relations with Bangladesh, which is a big landmark for us. It marks a change in our relationship. Twelve years ago the emphasis was still on development cooperation and trade-related technical assistance and trade, but now we are entering a new era of relations.

We had our first political dialogue in November last year. And we are about to launch negotiations on a new generation partnership cooperation agreement. That is something we only invest in when a relationship is going places because it is a very involved negotiation, with different areas from science, technology, nuclear issues, terrorism, people to people ties, trade and so on.

We have also changed the way we do development assistance. Bangladesh is now graduating so that changes the development paradigm of our relationship. But we are still going to be collaborating with quite substantial funds and in areas like renewable energy, the green transition, governance, and human development as well. We are moving very quickly towards concluding our renewable energy agreement. It’s about 450 million euro in grants and loans from the European Investment Bank and from our development money here in Bangladesh. And that’s a new way of doing business.

Our global gateway is putting emphasis on infrastructure and connectivity as key areas for cooperation with countries like Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a flagship country for the global gateway and that means there are many opportunities on the table in terms of transport, infrastructure, connectivity, energy. That is a very exciting momentum in our relations.

We are also entering a new phase of our trade relationship. Things are changing in terms of GSP. We really need to get more investment from European companies into Bangladesh and there are important areas where we can boost investment. At the moment investment is lagging behind. The European Chamber of Commerce will be operationalised soon. That will help European business and Bangladesh business too because there is a lot of new regulations coming from Europe, on due diligence, on environmental standards and other areas. All this may have an impact on trade with Bangladesh.

Trade is thriving. In the garment sector, exports went up by 50 per cent last year which is a very good performance. There is potential to increase garments exports further, and also engagement in order sectors.