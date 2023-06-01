Free and fair elections would help Bangladesh avail GSP Plus in Europe

Charles Whiteley, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Dhaka, has said that it is in everyone’s interests that the EU wants free and fair elections in Bangladesh. As Bangladesh graduates from being a least developed country, civil and political rights are among the main conditions required to avail he European Union’s GSP Plus facilities. If the coming elections are free and fair, that will be a boost in availing GSP Plus. In an interview with Prothom Alo’s diplomatic correspondent Raheed Ejaz on Tuesday, Ambassador Whiteley spoke about the forthcoming national parliamentary polls, Bangladesh-Europe relations, the state of investment, labour rights and a host of other issues.
Bangladesh and the European Union commemorate 50 years of relations this year. You are back in Bangladesh after over 12 days, this time as the EU ambassador. What changes have you noticed in Bangladesh over this period?
It has changed a lot of course. This year we are celebrating our 50th anniversary of relations with Bangladesh, which is a big landmark for us. It marks a change in our relationship. Twelve years ago the emphasis was still on development cooperation and trade-related technical assistance and trade, but now we are entering a new era of relations.
We had our first political dialogue in November last year. And we are about to launch negotiations on a new generation partnership cooperation agreement. That is something we only invest in when a relationship is going places because it is a very involved negotiation, with different areas from science, technology, nuclear issues, terrorism, people to people ties, trade and so on.
We have also changed the way we do development assistance. Bangladesh is now graduating so that changes the development paradigm of our relationship. But we are still going to be collaborating with quite substantial funds and in areas like renewable energy, the green transition, governance, and human development as well. We are moving very quickly towards concluding our renewable energy agreement. It’s about 450 million euro in grants and loans from the European Investment Bank and from our development money here in Bangladesh. And that’s a new way of doing business.
Our global gateway is putting emphasis on infrastructure and connectivity as key areas for cooperation with countries like Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a flagship country for the global gateway and that means there are many opportunities on the table in terms of transport, infrastructure, connectivity, energy. That is a very exciting momentum in our relations.
We are also entering a new phase of our trade relationship. Things are changing in terms of GSP. We really need to get more investment from European companies into Bangladesh and there are important areas where we can boost investment. At the moment investment is lagging behind. The European Chamber of Commerce will be operationalised soon. That will help European business and Bangladesh business too because there is a lot of new regulations coming from Europe, on due diligence, on environmental standards and other areas. All this may have an impact on trade with Bangladesh.
Trade is thriving. In the garment sector, exports went up by 50 per cent last year which is a very good performance. There is potential to increase garments exports further, and also engagement in order sectors.
You mentioned that the relationship is widening from development cooperation and is focusing on political dialogue and new generation engagement. So as the engagement switches to a deeper relationship, what are the challenges you see ahead?
I think we have to build a more strategic way of engaging, looking beyond our bilateral relationship. We also have regional issues on the table. That’s a relatively new thing. Bangladesh has its Indo-Pacific Outlook. We have our Indo-Pacific Strategy. In this every increasingly complicated world, where there are big powers –both existing major powers and emerging major powers -- that Bangladesh has relations with, I want to make sure that the EU has a distinct engagement with Bangladesh on these regional issues. We share similar visions on these regional issues, for example, in terms of freedom of navigation, freedom of over-flight, on the UN Charter, on the importance of international law. The multilateral values that we hold dear and that Bangladesh also espouses, form a very good basis for our relations.
In our political dialogue we talked about very diverse issues, issues in the region, the Ukraine war, nuclear issues. There will be more discussions on how we can work together in the UN, how we can work together on climate change. We will be launching our climate change dialogue in July and that’s a dedicated climate change/energy dialogue to say, COP is coming. Bangladesh is leaving least developed states behind, it’s a country on the front line of climate change, a country we our supporting through our adaptation programmes. How do we work politically together on the global stage to make a difference? That is the kind of relationship we are now building.
You mentioned the Indo-Pacific Outlook of Bangladesh and well as the Indo-Pacific Strategy. Do you think we have a balanced and broad policy statement that fits with the European vision on the Indo-Pacific?
I think more importantly, the Indo-Pacific Outlook fits with Bangladesh’s foreign policy vision which begins with friendship to all, malice to none. But that doesn’t mean a foreign policy without values. Indo-Pacific Outlook advocates for these values of internationalism, multilateralism, freedom of navigation, the importance of trade. All of that resonates really well with the European Union’s priorities.
We are not a big security region, we don’t have flotillas and navy patrolling on a massive scale. We see security in a broader sense, working together on climate change, on health, on connectivity, and we believe by doing that in a constructive way, you build security and preserve the key aspect of international law like freedom of navigation. Everybody needs that. The European Union, as the biggest trading bloc in the world, needs that because a huge proportion of our trade goes through the Indo-Pacific region. So we have vested interests in making sure that this works, as does Bangladesh because you are in the heart of that region.
You mention EuroCham will be launched soon and about attracting more European investment in Bangladesh. So there are issues of business climate to be addressed, be it procedures, bureaucracy, time constraints, or other matters. How do you evaluate the current business climate in perspective of attracting more FDI?
I will make a distinction between formal obstacles of doing business and informal obstacles. On the formal side, there are rules that don’t help attract European business. One good example is restrictions on foreign ownership. Or the degree to which tariffs are imposed on inputs that European business needs when doing business in Bangladesh.
Then there are informal obstacles. People bring machinery into Bangladesh from Europe and have to pay informal charges. Those informal charges can be anything up to 10 per cent of the value of a very expensive piece of machinery. That is a deterrent to doing business and is also provided for in the law. Bangladesh government and authorities are well aware of these kinds of impediments and want to address them, but we need to see them addressed to make business flow more easily.
In the European Chamber we will have 25 champions of European business, all potential champions for doing business in Bangladesh. If they have good new stories to tell, that will resonate with other businesses in Europe. But the formal and informal obstacles need to be addressed. This is a growing economy with sustained growth rates. Then when you say this is a country that is exciting on the economic from, the reality has to match the rhetoric.
When talking about attracting FDI and the business climate, rights issues would come up. These days the Digital Security Act and the data protection act are core issues raised. How do you see these two laws from the perspective of investment or business?
Of course, investment isn’t the only angle of interest when it comes to those laws, but my first point would be that it is very heartening to see that the government listens and invites comments. Not all governments around the world invite foreigners to give their views on draft laws, but this government has invited our views on the data protection act. We submitted a 16-page paper on the data protection act, saying this is how we do it. We are quite proud of our general data protection regulation in Europe. It is being copied around the world. It gives a good balance between protecting rights and protecting data.
On the Digital Security Act, the government has said they will amend it before September. It is a work in progress. Every government around the world has introduced security laws. The EU has introduced security laws. But it is about the balance between protection of the population, and protection of interests, and protection of human rights. We have expressed our feelings on the Digital Security Act and engaged on it with the law ministry and others.
About the issue of labour rights, there are issues in intimidation, trade union registration, harassment and minimum wages. How do you see the labour scenario in perspective of collective bargaining rights, wages and a uniform labour law?
There is a very clear process. There is a very detailed national action plan in the labour sector with time-bound commitments. It includes headline commitments such as abolishing child labour by 2025. The government releases a regular assessment of its own progress. The last assessment came out in April. We have detailed knowledge and engagement on these issues. Collective bargaining is very important. There are EPZs provisions in the national action plan which the government is to address.
Things are encouraging. More work needs to be done and the time bound commitments need to be met. We are not only partnering on these reforms to be made, but are also funding though our Decent Work Programme as team Europe to support these changes.
There is a review of minimum wages. It is important for European buyers to be aware of the need to pay a fair wage, a living wage. The wage hasn’t increased for four or five years and now is the time for all stakeholders, buyers, factory owners, trade unions and the government, to really look at the wage issue and make sure that fair wages are being paid. That advice goes to the European buyers too.
Since the Rana Plaza disaster, businesses have invested a lot in factory and fire safety. There are a huge number of green factories, a lot of investment. Unfortunately, the wages are not up to the mark. Don’t you think this needs coordinated effort from the buyers, the factory owners and the governments, to sort out this problem?
I absolutely would encourage that. There are many factors at play here. Of course, Bangladesh has to remain competitive and that is an overlying concern, but as part of that competition, we see compliance to environmental and social standards which is extremely encouraging. You can’t separate out the wage issue. If you have environmental and social compliance and you are paying wages that aren’t fair, then that’s an issue that needs to be addressed. Buyers are aware of that, industries are aware of that and we are all aware that Bangladesh needs to retain its competitiveness. Everybody needs to talk together and come to a rational conclusion.
How crucial would the issue of labour rights for Bangladesh to avail GSP Plus?
It is very crucial. It is an integral part of GSP Plus. Labour rights is one thing that the European parliament will look at, EU member states will look at and that is why we have the national action plan on the labour sector. We will have a monitoring mission coming in September, a regular event. That will be engagement with the commerce ministry the foreign ministry, the labour ministry. We have a firm relationship on this and I am very confident that we are moving in the right direction, progress will be made that will satisfy all stakeholders, including in Europe. We want to see a smooth transition to GSP Plus and that is in everybody’s interest.
Coming to the issue of human rights, how do you assess the current state of freedom of expression, extrajudicial killing, rights of the minorities and such issues?
Every country has human rights issues on its table. We have had a long-standing relationship with Bangladesh on human rights. It is part of the content of our partnership agreement of 2001. So we have a human rights dialogue every one year or so where we can raise each other’s concerns. We have parties raise the issue of Islamophobia in Europe. The main point to stress is engagement. Also, it is openness to outside scrutiny. It is very welcome that Bangladesh has permitted the visit of the UN special rapporteurs. We just had the visit of the UN rapporteur on extreme poverty. That sends a signal of openness and a readiness engage on sensitive issues.
Bangladesh is a member of the Human Rights Council with the universal periodic review coming up in November. This opening up to the UN special rapporteur is a very good signal.
Moving to global issues and the Russia-Ukraine war. How do you see the ongoing scenario and its impact on Bangladesh and the region?
The Russian aggression has had a hugely harmful impact on the whole world, first and foremost on Ukraine in human terms. Over 20,000 civilians have been killed since the start of the war and there are 8 million refugees. We are showing solidarity to Ukraine because it’s a sovereign country that has been invaded by its neighbor. We also see the harmful effects it has on our key partners like Bangladesh, in terms of price rises, cost of fuel and so forth. I was told the Russian authorities will stop these aggression and realise that in the 21st century you can’t wage a war of aggression on you neighbour and you can’t violate UN Charter. We hope that is a realization that comes sooner rather than later.
Now the issue of the election. A EU mission is scheduled to come in July to assess the situation and whether to send a full-fledged mission to Bangladesh. Given the differences between the two major political parties, there is a perception the foreign community may play a mediating role for them to reach an understanding on free, fair and credible elections.
We are not here to interfere or mediate. Our role as foreign friends of Bangladesh is very clear. We are aware of where the red lines are in terms of foreign engagement. As the government has repeatedly said, everybody wants to see a free and fair election. That is a litmus test of a healthy democracy. So our election observation mission, which is an independent mission, will come and I hope it will be a confidence building measure. Our exploratory mission will come in July. It will decide whether it is useful, advisable and feasible to send a full-fledged observation mission of 140 to 150 observers. I hope that this interest and engagement will encourage participation and an inclusive election and, most importantly, a peaceful election. Everybody wants peace and stability.
You said you are not here to interfere or intervene, but when we talk about free and fair elections, we see the US has imposed visa restrictions on anyone impeding the election. There are speculations as to whether Europe is following the same tack.
No, that is not the shape of engagement that we are undertaking. Our engagement relies on the observation mission. We have some projects on the civil society and the media in context of the elections which we have done in many countries around the world. We learn from our discussions with the political parties and the election commission. The Americans have their policies which are intended to encourage a free and fair election and it was very heartening that the government welcomed the American step. Similarly, our goal is the same as the Americans, to support free and fair elections. So it is a good combination of ways of doing business, the EU and the US.It is challenging to get to GSP Plus and the 32 conventions are very wide-ranging, from environmental, social and labour standards, and include the international covenant on civil and political rights which makes provisions for having a vote, having elections, democratic rights.
So if this election is a good election, a free and fair election, that would really help boost the trajectory of Bangladesh towards getting GSP Plus. It is not the only issue, one of the many issues. That is why we call GSP Plus a special incentive scheme. It is not a punishment scheme. It says, if you are engaging in these issues as a country, then you are entitled to have special trade treatment. It is an incentive. There are seven countries presently benefitting from GSP Plus, some in this region. It is quite an elaborate process, but is one that is obviously worth it for the countries who wish to benefit from duty-free quota-free access, on average two-thirds of the tariff lines are duty-free and quite-free under GSP Plus.
When we discussed availing GSP Plus, you mentioned labour as a core issue. In a recent media interview, you mentioned there are 32 conventions to which Bangladesh has to comply. Just a free and fair election won’t ensure Bangladesh GSP Plus. Can you elaborate?
It is challenging to get to GSP Plus and the 32 conventions are very wide-ranging, from environmental, social and labour standards, and include the international covenant on civil and political rights which makes provisions for having a vote, having elections, democratic rights. So if this election is a good election, a free and fair election, that would really help boost the trajectory of Bangladesh towards getting GSP Plus. It is not the only issue, one of the many issues. That is why we call GSP Plus a special incentive scheme. It is not a punishment scheme. It says, if you are engaging in these issues as a country, then you are entitled to have special trade treatment. It is an incentive. There are seven countries presently benefitting from GSP Plus, some in this region. It is quite an elaborate process, but is one that is obviously worth it for the countries who wish to benefit from duty-free quota-free access, on average two-thirds of the tariff lines are duty-free and quite-free under GSP Plus.
You are here at an interesting juncture in our history. What are your expectations ahead of the national election?
My expectation is that we see a good election and that our relations with Bangladesh continue to grow. It has been a very interesting and exciting phase and there is a lot to be invested in the relationship, from trade and business to environment, renewable energy, political engagement. It is a very exciting time for our relations so we want a stable, peaceful election and we look forward to carrying on our relationship in the years to come.
