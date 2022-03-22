'Ensuring uninterrupted power supply at affordable prices is the challenge ahead'

The prime minister ordered 100 per cent electrification within 2021. This was important for the country's graduation to a developed one. The prime minister herself holds the portfolio of power, energy, and mineral resources ministry. All the workforce of the ministry and organisations of the ministry have worked as a team under the PM’s leadership. This concerted effort has made 100 per cent electrification possible. This ministry had already been in the top position in terms of implementing the Annual Development Plan (ADP). Now the feat of 100 per cent electrification is yet another example of the ministry’s success.