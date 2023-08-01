Government must make some compromises to ensure elections for all

Awami League says it will not deviate from the constitution. BNP says it will not join an election unless it is under a neutral government or a caretaker government. This is the specific demand of their movement. Of the two elections under this government, one was rampant with rigging, where 154 persons won uncontested. As for the 2018 election, election commission officials of that time themselves say that votes were cast on the night before the election in many areas. In his book 'Nirbachan Nama' the late Mahbub Talukdar who was a commissioner of that commission, wrote about that election in no uncertain terms. For all these reasons, the common voters, not just BNP, want the election to be held under circumstances where the election commission can function independently and transparently. From this angle I think that if this election is to be made an election for all, then the ruling party must make specific compromises.

The constitution even has provision for the election to be held after the parliament is dissolved. Article 123 (3) of the constitution has this provision. If the parliament is dissolved before the end of its term for any reason, the election must be held within 90 days of the parliament dissolving. The dissolution of the parliament also means dissolution of the cabinet. Under directive of the president, a new cabinet will be formed. There is precedence of elections under such circumstances too. In 1973 Bangabandhu dissolved the cabinet and held the election. But none of us ever brings this up.