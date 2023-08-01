Government must make some compromises to ensure elections for all

Dr M Sakhawat Hossain is an election analyst, former military officer and SIPG senior research fellow (NSU). In an interview with Prothom Alo's Monoj Dey, he talks at length about the programmes, counter programmes and clashes of the country's two major political parties, their inflexible stand over whether the election should be held under the constitution or under a caretaker government, pressure from foreign quarters, the letter of the US Congressmen and more.
Despite hindrances, BNP and other opposition parties have been holding their political programmes. Awami League has held counter programmes. On Friday both the major political parties held massive rallies. The next day, Saturday, we saw clashes and violence. Where is politics headed?
Political violence is absolutely unwarranted. When both parties hold programmes and in close proximity, it is hard to tell who is doing what. During BNP's programme on Saturday, Awami League took to the streets. They joined hands with the police to chase BNP's leaders and activists and remove them from their positions. This heated up the situation. Then buses were set on fire and there has been mud-slinging over this. The social media is rife with arguments, each side blaming the other.
In recent times both parties have held large programmes and these events have been peaceful and orderly. That is why I want to view the Saturday incident as isolated. Awami League had declared a programme on Monday, the day of BNP's programme, but they later withdrew it. That is a good sign for politics. I do not think outbreak of violence will bode well for anyone this time.
BNP and other opposition parties are firm in their demand for elections under a caretaker government. Awami League insists that it will be held in accordance to the constitution. Wherein lies the solution?
Awami League says it will not deviate from the constitution. BNP says it will not join an election unless it is under a neutral government or a caretaker government. This is the specific demand of their movement. Of the two elections under this government, one was rampant with rigging, where 154 persons won uncontested. As for the 2018 election, election commission officials of that time themselves say that votes were cast on the night before the election in many areas. In his book 'Nirbachan Nama' the late Mahbub Talukdar who was a commissioner of that commission, wrote about that election in no uncertain terms. For all these reasons, the common voters, not just BNP, want the election to be held under circumstances where the election commission can function independently and transparently. From this angle I think that if this election is to be made an election for all, then the ruling party must make specific compromises.
The constitution even has provision for the election to be held after the parliament is dissolved. Article 123 (3) of the constitution has this provision. If the parliament is dissolved before the end of its term for any reason, the election must be held within 90 days of the parliament dissolving. The dissolution of the parliament also means dissolution of the cabinet. Under directive of the president, a new cabinet will be formed. There is precedence of elections under such circumstances too. In 1973 Bangabandhu dissolved the cabinet and held the election. But none of us ever brings this up.
Many point to the examples of the UK and Indian electoral system.
It is a matter of culture. In India, basically the election is held with the prime minister remaining in office. They have the central government and state government systems both in place. The government at the centre not necessarily will be the government in any particular state. That is why there is a balance. It is the civil servants who conduct the election in India. It is very difficult to politicise such a massive bureaucracy. Each state has a separate CEO or Chief Election Officer. The election commission there is decentralised.
During the election there, the CRP of Central Reserve Force is deployed. It is not heard of in India that the bureaucrats have taken political sides, or that questions have been raised concerning the election commission, or that the overall election has been questioned. A certain election culture has been created in India.
In Westminster the government can change after two years, even after one year. If there is no-confidence within the party, the prime minister is changed. In countries of advanced democracy, the leader of the defeated party resigns. A new leader takes over. We do not have such a culture in our country. When people cite the examples of India or the UK, they don't take these matters into consideration, or they purposely overlook them.
Bangladesh is a small country. A centralised government system is in place. Everything is controlled from Dhaka. Whichever government is in power, wields control even at the union and ward level.
As the election draws near, political uncertainty grows. What apprehensions are there in this situation?
We have failed to fix our election system even after so many years. After every five years there are clashes and conflict on the streets over the election. Only after that, is some sort of settlement reached. How much longer will we continue like this? We are not attaining political maturity, the institutions are not functioning properly. If the people do not have confidence in institutions like the election commission, then these institutions cannot function. If parties that can generate competition do not join the election this time, questions about the election will arise from the very outset.
Economists say that the state of our economy is not very good. The government is having to print money. It is having to borrow from banks. The price of commodities and inflation is a matter of concern for all. Economic indicators are not looking good. At this juncture if the election is not good and credible either and if there is international pressure, there are apprehensions as to how far Bangladesh will be able to tackle the situation.
Both parties are talking about upholding democracy, people's voting rights and a fair election. But they are simply sticking to the old path of winning on the streets. What is the solution?
Our politicians maintain that no demand has ever been met without bloodshed and clashes on the streets. This is an unfortunate reality. Fifty years after independence why do we still have to hear the same narrative, that there must be conflict and clashes and on the streets, buses must be set on fire, only then will the government be under pressure. Why should it be like this? We have been on the road to development for so long. So why have we not been able to sort out this social problem?
After two consecutive questionable elections, pressure is steadily stepping up from foreign quarters for a free and fair election. In a letter to the US representative to the UN, 14 Congressmen wrote that they have a lack of confidence in the commitment for a fair election. How do you view this?
For citizens of an independent country, this is totally unwarranted. There has been a demand for the election to be held under supervision of the UN. The question is, where has this demand placed our country? The countries with which this question has placed us, are countries where our troops serve as peacekeepers, where they assist in conducting election, in establishing peace. We may not fall into such a situation, but the fact remains that the 14 US Congressmen sent such a letter to their representative in the UN. That is extremely unfortunate for us. Why have we dragged ourselves down to this level? As citizens, it is a matter of our self-respect.
Do you see any light of hope amidst this despair?
I do not want to give up hope. Bangladesh has been through even worse times. I feel that our politicians who are in power have the greater responsibility. Those in the opposition also have responsibility. Those in the administration have the responsibility too. We must move forward.