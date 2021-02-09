'Migrant realities do not match with high inflow of remittance'

WB said some $14 billion in remittance will come in 2020, but in reality the country received a total of $21.74 billion, 18.66 per cent higher than the previous year. Bangladesh has been able to manage the economy hit hard by the coronavirus better than many countries. Bangladesh Bank's reserves stood at $42.97 billion in 2020. The amount was $32.68 billion in the previous year. That means the reserves increased by 31.49 per cent.

But these national statistics do not match the findings of the household survey conducted by Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU). Many said they had to suffered a lot as they did not receive any remittance. Those who had an expenditure of Tk 17,000 a month, spent only Tk 7,300 on an average. Families of 70 per cent of male migrants have had to rely on credit while one third of the families dependent on the income of female migrants have borrowed for survival. If the inflow of remittance increased significantly, why did the families of migrants suffer such hardships during the coronavirus. Why did they take loans? Their food intake fell. The foreign exchange reserve and the migrant realities do not match.