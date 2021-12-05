'Promising scientists should be nurtured'

We have a strategic plan for 2019-2022. The plan's term ends next year. We have two alternatives ahead of us now. Either we can draw up a new strategic plan or we can amend and improve on the old one. We have decided on the latter.

We will keep the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in front of us. We will give importance to Bangladesh's priorities. The priority list will include development of maternal and child health, reduction in infant mortality, improvement in mother and child nutrition.

It must be kept in mind that around 250 million mothers around the world are suffering from malnutrition. And 800 million people spend their days in hunger. Never before in the history of mankind have so many lived in hunger. Many of them are outside of the food safety net. We will research on preventing malnutrition with whatever food is available on hand.

This will require logistics, an adequate skilled workforce and funds. We are working on building up that skilled workforce and funds.