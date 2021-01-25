‘Quality primary education is the basis of all education’

In a recent interview with Prothom Alo, former caretaker government adviser Rasheda K Choudhury spoke on different issues of the country’s education system.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, students have been out of school for nearly a year. What impact has this had on the students?
In a quick research conducted in May-June last year, we addressed four concerns that could have a negative impact on the school children.
Firstly, the rate of school dropouts could spike if the schools remain closed for a long time. Secondly, the rate of early marriage could increase. Thirdly, malnutrition rate among children and adolescents could rise. Fourthly, the rate child labour could surge.
These are inextricably linked to each other. Our research findings proved to be true when we saw similar concerns of the people in another survey conducted in November-December 2020. These negative effects are becoming steadily visible. Violence against children and adolescents has also been linked to this.
Girls in particular are being subjected to various forms of violence. Other than this, we observe that despite the various initiatives of the government, the income and food security of the poor are at risk during the pandemic. In our recent research, we found that the percentage of the poor people have increased about four times more in this predicament.
How do we recover from these losses?
The biggest loss for us is that many initiatives taken by the government as an alternative to classroom learning have not reached the students. Our recent study found that about 70 per cent of primary and secondary students could not take part in distance learning activities.
We have to take at least two years long plan consisted of immediate, temporary, medium and long-term to overcome the losses we addressed, particularly dropouts, child labour and early marriage etc. For this firstly we have to gather accurate information.
Even if we can't conduct an education census, at least we have to conduct a survey to measure how many students we have been able to reach in alternative ways. Recently, it has been seen that many students have not been admitted in school in the New Year. Therefore, action has to be taken as per the plan on the basis of actual data. Special arrangements and additional classes should be provided for the students who lagged behind. The biggest thing is that those who are dropping out of education due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time need to be brought back quickly.
The closure of the educational institutions has been extended. UNICEF, on the other hand, is advocating for returning students to schools in compliance with health regulations. What should be done now in the context of Bangladesh?
In our recent survey, most of the stakeholders voted in favour of reopening the schools, but of course in compliance with the health rules.
They are expecting an announcement to open the educational institutions as soon as possible. We also think that it should be announced in advance so that proper preparations can be made. It will take at least two weeks to prepare. The government, has instructed for preparations to be taken to open schools. Now the educational institutions should be opened step by step.
In areas where the rate of coronavirus infection is low or under control, especially in rural areas, arrangements should be made for early opening for the children. With that experience, schools of other areas can be opened step by step for all students.
Education has spread laterally in the country, but many have raised questions on the quality of education, especially primary education. What should be done to improve the quality of education?
Bangladesh has made great strides in terms of participation from pre-primary to higher education. Even balance between boys and girls has been achieved in both primary and secondary level of education. But can be no complacency as regards quality.
The students of primary school are lagging behind in achieving the required skills in mathematics, Bangla and English, shows an assessment of the directorate of primary education titled ‘National Student Assessment’. They conduct this type of evaluation every two years.
It is not possible to measure the actual standard by the examination of Primary Education Certificate (PEC). One of the reasons why the quality of education is not improving is that our education system is largely exam–based. Students mainly study for passing the exam or getting GPA-5, but lag behind in acquiring up-to-date knowledge.
We have to move away from this. Emphasis should be placed on regular assessment as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy.
Considering the global reality and the demands of the time, it is recommended not to take the examination of Primary and Ibtedayi education certificate, junior school certificate and junior Dakhil certificate.
The teacher is the main driver of the quality of education. In recent times, the educational qualifications of primary school teachers have increased. But there is a lack of skill in imparting knowledge by using the learning methods properly in the classroom. Yet we often see teachers lacking skills in making creative question papers for the students. So we need to increase investment to increase the skills of the teachers.
The government is going to change the curriculum. All students from primary to tenth class will have to study the same subjects. There are some bigger changes. What is your opinion on this?
The plan to change the curriculum has been going on for a long time. In order to cope with the current times, it is necessary to have uninterrupted continuity from primary to tenth class. The idea of teaching the same subjects is also correct. It will bring positive change if we are able to do so. But there are three big challenges. Firstly, the skills of teachers are crucial in implementing this uniform curriculum. They have to be efficient in this regard.
Secondly, there is the need to build institutional capacity. Arrangements need to be made for all educational institutions to be able to implement this curriculum. Thirdly, our textbooks and books should have kept this continuity. Otherwise students may stumble.
There was a suggestion to extend the level of primary education from fifth grade to eighth grade in the national education policy. If this is done, would it bring any benefit?
One of our major achievements was the formulation of the National Education Policy. It was fairly acceptable to everyone. But we have stumbled in almost every step of its implementation. I think the reason for not extending primary education up to eighth grade as per the education policy is jut bureaucratic complications. There was a need of strong coordination of the two ministries (the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education; and Ministry of Education). There was no obligation to implement the policy as there was no legal framework. We would be benefited if primary education was extended to eighth grade. In particular, since primary education was compulsory, students could easily study continuously till the eighth grade. It would also be easier for them to acquire skills. And after the fifth grade, we could able to prevent some students from dropping out.
The Education Act, which is essential for the implementation of education policy, has not been passed in 10 years. Is the failure to implement the education policy responsible for instability in our education?
It is unfortunate that the education act has not been implemented for such a long time. Due to the absence of this act, the implementation of the education policy is not moving ahead. The onus lies mainly on the two concerned education ministries. Here, too, we have fallen into bureaucratic complications. As citizens, we also need to be more vocal about this matter. I think it is needed to formulate and implement the education act immediately.
All activities of our education system are to be conducted by two ministries. We often notice the lack of coordination between these ministries. Who should do what in this regard?
If we give examples from different countries of the world, then most of the countries have either a uniform ministry or one ministry for primary and secondary education and another for higher education and research. Something like this needs to be done in our country too.
How do you want to see the future of country’s primary education?
As for dreams and expectations, firstly I will say that primary education must be effective and universal. Quality primary education is the basis of all education. If quality primary education is not achieved, it will be difficult to achieve quality in the higher levels of education.
Secondly, this year we are going to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence. If there is still a big gap between expectations and achievements, then it will be difficult to sustain many achievements of Bangladesh. Still, I dream that Bangladesh will move forward by braving all the challenges.
This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by NH Sajjad