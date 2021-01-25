‘Quality primary education is the basis of all education’

In a quick research conducted in May-June last year, we addressed four concerns that could have a negative impact on the school children.

Firstly, the rate of school dropouts could spike if the schools remain closed for a long time. Secondly, the rate of early marriage could increase. Thirdly, malnutrition rate among children and adolescents could rise. Fourthly, the rate child labour could surge.

These are inextricably linked to each other. Our research findings proved to be true when we saw similar concerns of the people in another survey conducted in November-December 2020. These negative effects are becoming steadily visible. Violence against children and adolescents has also been linked to this.

Girls in particular are being subjected to various forms of violence. Other than this, we observe that despite the various initiatives of the government, the income and food security of the poor are at risk during the pandemic. In our recent research, we found that the percentage of the poor people have increased about four times more in this predicament.