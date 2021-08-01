‘Restrictions cannot be successful now’

The strict restrictions were supposed to have been in place till 5 August. But now the readymade garment industries have opened up on 1 August. What would you say about the lockdowns and restrictions that have been imposed off and on over the past year and a half?

Our socioeconomic circumstances, our houses, our families, the layout of our homes, our traditions and culture, none of these is conducive to long-term restrictions. Again, the general people, the small businesses and even the bigger businesses do not have the capacity to sustain extended restrictions without adequate financial assistance.

The readymade garment industry and overall export sector is even more sensitive. If we lose the market once, it will be extremely hard to get it back in this intensely competitive world. As it is, we rank at 168 among 190 countries in the index about ease to do business. And extended restrictions have made matters worse. I welcome the decision to open up the export-oriented industries from 1 August.

After the emergence of the Delta variant, even repeated restrictions have failed to rein in the surge of coronavirus. So it would be wise to come up with an alternative to restrictions in curbing the spread of coronavirus.