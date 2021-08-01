‘Restrictions cannot be successful now’

Many countries have been successful in enforcing restrictions, vaccinations and are now relaxing things. But from the start till now, we have failed to enforce restrictions effectively even once.
The effectiveness of the restrictions depends on the place, the people and the circumstances. It is quite easy to enforce restrictions in the socio-cultural backdrop of the western world. Just closing their pubs, nightclubs and tourist spots is more or less enough to make the restrictions effective. But it is different in our country. If this isn’t taken into cognizance, the restrictions cannot succeed.
At the start, it was a wrong decision to impose restrictions or the general holiday all over the country. The virus at the time was restricted to Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and a few towns. But imposing the restrictions all over the country then, made it unconvincing and later people didn’t attach much importance to this. We can see the result of that now.
In the developed world they wanted to keep the pandemic in control through restrictions until the vaccine was discovered. As soon as the vaccine came, they tried to control the spread of coronavirus by means of mass vaccinations. But we do not have that capacity and our restrictions are vague and almost whimsical.
Is the government imposing the restrictions just to show they are doing something. Don’t you think the government is aware that it is hardly feasible to make these restrictions effective?
The government is under pressure from so many directions. There is reasoning in favour of restrictions and also against restrictions. Enforcing restrictions is not a pleasant task for the government, to be sure. But given the situation, the government has had to take this unpopular and difficult decision. No one can be ignorant of the fact that fully effective restrictions are not possible in Bangladesh. But again, given the circumstances, sometimes decisions have to be taken outside of logic.
You have said all along that restrictions were not realistic. Is that because of the inability to sustain the economic pressure or because of problems and incompetence in our management ?
Both. As I said, the general people and both big and small businesses, do not have the capacity to sustain the restrictions successfully for long. The state may have the financial ability, but we lag far behind in providing financial assistance to the deserving families and establishments. It has not been possible to select many families who qualify for financial assistance simply due to weak local government. Then there is mistrust in the local people’s representatives because of past corruption and irregularities. Unless the needy people are provided with financial assistance, it is obvious that the restrictions will not be effective.
The government has the funds and financial allocations, yet the assistance and support given to the poor people during the pandemic has been inadequate. The actual needy are not getting the assistance due to inefficient management.
Without a strong local government structure and clean politics, it is near impossible to correctly select the deserving families. We fall short in both aspects. As an alternative, we have to depend on our local administration. As a result, on one hand the families who qualify for assistance are not selected, and on the other, tensions have emerged between the civil servants and the politicians. This does not bode well for the country.
On the positive side, there have been some innovative initiatives, such as dial 333 for food assistance. But even here, the help of the local people’s representatives is required for selecting the beneficiaries.
Given the economic circumstances, restrictions are certainly difficult for us. But then again, how can the transmission of the virus and the risk to people’s lives be overlooked?
A stitch in time saves nine. Coronavirus has spread to such an extent that now it can hardly be curbed by restrictions. That is all very evident. The infections are on a steep rise despite the strict restrictions. Every day there is a new record. Obviously restrictions are not a permanent solution. It is just to keep the spread of the infections in check so that the health sector has time to prepare.
Presently, I see no other effective alternative than to expand the scope for patient management. This requires a speedy increase in manpower as well as medical equipment. There are around 50,000 unemployed physicians in the country and a huge number of unemployed nurses. They can be encouraged to work as volunteers. And the fourth and fifth year medical and nursing college students can be given special training and used as volunteers. Whether a state of emergency is declared or not, steps must be taken as in a state of emergency.
Physicians and public health experts have been in favour of restrictions.
At the outset, many countries had been successful in curbing transmissions by means of restrictions. But in our circumstances, it is now not possible to make the restrictions effective. So why will we recommend restrictions as the only means to curb the spread of coronavirus? Opinions and decisions must change according to the circumstances.
The relaxing of restrictions during Eid and people’s movements have resulted in increase coronavirus cases and deaths.
The government has to face all sorts of pressure. During Eid-ul-Fitr, strict restrictions were in place but the stream of homeward bound people couldn’t be stemmed. Many of us were forced to say that public transportation should be allowed on conditions of following health guidelines so that there would be less risk of transmission. Perhaps that is why the government relaxed the restrictions during qurbani Eid for a week. The transmissions and deaths have been on an upward curve from before the relaxation of the restrictions. This upward trend may be speeded up further because of the additional pressure during Eid. This will be evident in a week or so.
Given the present state of coronavirus cases and deaths as the problems in implementing the restrictions, what can the government do?
The scope of medical treatment must be expanded and, though it may be difficult, wearing masks must be made compulsory. Also, as pledged, the mass vaccine drive must be stepped up and within the next six to eight months, all citizens over 18 must be vaccinated. Campaigns can be conducted with iconic persons in sports, education and the cultural fields to encourage people to wear masks. Plays and movies can also have messages about wearing masks.
Garments factories have opened from 1 August and the restrictions are likely to end on 5 August. So what justification is there in keeping educational institutions closed?
The authorities should have a very strong positive stance about opening up educational institutions. Our whims and carelessness are pushing the students towards destruction. We have no idea when the spread of the virus will fall below 5 per cent. Is there any guarantee this will be achieved even if everyone is vaccinated? So no excuse to keep the educational institutions closed is plausible.
As infections are on the rise, even though the educational institutions have not opened on 1 August, all-out preparations must be made to open these institutions on 1 September. If a political decision is required for this, an emergency session of the parliament can be summoned and a decision taken on the basis of the views of all political parties so in future no political party can use this to create a fuss. And of course there is always the scope to carry out public opinion polls.
* This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir