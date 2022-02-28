‘Russia must stop the assault on the people of Ukraine’

The leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States issued a statement on Saturday, announcing the latest round of restrictive measures targeting Russia’s economy in response to Moscow’s attack in Ukraine. Do you think this will contain Russia in its military operation there?
As developments progressed, we ramped up our sanctions. We now have the strongest sanctions we ever impose on a foreign country. And the sanctions are now in place both on the leadership, the political leadership of Russia, and also on energy, on transport on goods. On the financial systems, we will remove them from the Swift system. And all of this happens in consultation with our like-minded partners and allies, with the UK, the United States and others, 82 co-sponsors . But whether Russia retaliates or not is a mute question. They are not retaliating. They are propagating a war against a neighbouring state and against the people of the neighboring state. They have clear intentions about what they want in that country.
Our response is financial and through sanctions I think whether it will have an impact or not, depends on the mindset of the Russian leadership. They should see these united actions by the European Union and others as a very clear expression and strong will to stop what they are doing in Ukraine, to remove themselves from Ukraine, to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. That is why we are pushing to achieve this through all these actions now.
With the Russian veto on Friday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution stopping the immediate halt of Russian attack on Ukraine. Do you still think there are options to resolve the crisis through negotiations? What should be the next UN move to stop the attack?
Certainly the UN has a very important role. In the set-up of the Security Council, one member state can veto on a resolution. In spite of the veto, there is a very strong message coming out from the Security Council resolution that allows the level of support globally for stop what Russia is doing in Ukraine. The next step will be the General Assembly resolutions and that means every country around the world will consider supporting the resolution. We are working very hard to get that support because it will send the very strong message that the global community is united and this is a global concern. This can have impact on many fields of economy, fuel, and transport. That is why we hope that everyone will sign the GA resolution to make clear that a state cannot behave the way that Russia has behaved, violating the UN charter, the key principle of UN charter, and non-interference territorial integrity and so forth, and assaulting a neighboring country. I think it is a very clear case of aggression and hope that the GA will send a very clear message in this regard when it adopts the resolution we expect the coming days in the New York.
How far is the West considering supporting Ukraine by speeding up badly needed weaponry for its fight against Russia?
First of all we offered expensive assistance to Ukraine in many ways. Just a few days ago we announced over a billion euro worth of new financial assistance to the country. So we have to try to help the government and the people in every possible way. It is up to individual EU member states whether they support weapons or not. Some are considering supply of weapons and again that is entirely in response to the aggression of the very well equipped, very big Russian military attacking a sovereign neighboring country.
Absolutely. It is imperative that we try everything to stop this aggression and the key way of doing that would be for everybody to come to the table to stop the aggression, for Russians to withdraw from the territory that does not belong to them. Everyone should come back to the table to discuss. But first and foremost is Russia must stop the assault on the people of Ukraine.
How will this crisis affect Europe as a whole and what impact will it have on the rest of the world?
It is hard to tell clearly the impact on issues like fuel prices. EU member states have different levels of relationship with Russia. Supply of fuel, commercial links, all have implications on our economies and no one is immune from this. Everyone is recovering from the Covid economy at it is, and now there is this crisis in economic terms and political terms facilitated by the Russian aggression.
This is seen by some as the triggering of Cold War 2. Do you think it has yet again sharply polarised the world?
I hope common sense will prevail. I don't think anybody has the interest to go back to how Europe was divided during the World War II or how Europe was divided by the dynamics by two super powers globally. Everything should be done so that doesn't happen. We have 27 member states, we have a Europe largely free now which was not the case 30 years ago. That democracy does not fall from the sky, it was hard earned. And it is essential to preserve it at any cost. You should never take peace for granted.
What do you expect from Bangladesh? How will the Ukraine situation impact on Bangladesh?
We really appreciated Bangladesh's statement as it supports the UN, the UN Charter and that is very important. We also know that Bangladesh has citizens in Ukraine and is doing its best to ensure them get out safely. It is very important to hear Bangladesh's voice on this crisis and we will of course pay very much attention in the coming days in the United Nations. I'm sure Bangladesh will make a statement there. Distortion of world economy, fuel prices, trading and transport are all very worrying possibilities. No one is immune.