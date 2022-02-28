‘Russia must stop the assault on the people of Ukraine’

The leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States issued a statement on Saturday, announcing the latest round of restrictive measures targeting Russia’s economy in response to Moscow’s attack in Ukraine. Do you think this will contain Russia in its military operation there?

As developments progressed, we ramped up our sanctions. We now have the strongest sanctions we ever impose on a foreign country. And the sanctions are now in place both on the leadership, the political leadership of Russia, and also on energy, on transport on goods. On the financial systems, we will remove them from the Swift system. And all of this happens in consultation with our like-minded partners and allies, with the UK, the United States and others, 82 co-sponsors . But whether Russia retaliates or not is a mute question. They are not retaliating. They are propagating a war against a neighbouring state and against the people of the neighboring state. They have clear intentions about what they want in that country.

Our response is financial and through sanctions I think whether it will have an impact or not, depends on the mindset of the Russian leadership. They should see these united actions by the European Union and others as a very clear expression and strong will to stop what they are doing in Ukraine, to remove themselves from Ukraine, to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. That is why we are pushing to achieve this through all these actions now.