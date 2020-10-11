'Society must be freed from toxic masculinity'

Shoko Ishikawa, Country Representative, UN Women Bangladesh, in an interview with Prothom Alo speaks about women's empowerment, advancement and the recent rise in the propensity towards rape.

It has been 25 years since the Beijing women's conference and on this anniversary of the occasion, the prime minister Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh had made strides ahead in women's empowerment. As country representative of UN Women in Bangladesh, Shoko Ishikawa, shares her observations and assessment of the issue.

She said that within this long span of 25 years, Bangladesh and the rest of the world had seen significant advancement in women's development. The Bangladesh government has taken strong initiative in this regard, particularly where girls' education is concerned. The rate of girls' enrollment is almost the same as boys' enrollment at the primary school level. Various initiatives at the secondary level too have had a positive impact. However, she added, the dropout rate for girls still remains higher.