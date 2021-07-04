Sold-out intellectuals only after money and power

Do you see any indications of a freedom of intellect movement in Bangladesh now?
In independent Bangladesh there is no practice of thinking even, let alone leadership for an intellectual movement. The sold-out intellectuals are only after money and power. Dhaka’s freedom of intellect movement saw its manifestation in the language movement, in the mass uprising of 1969, the 1971 independence movement and so on. That spirit is lost in independent Bangladesh. There has been an anti-corruption movement here, there has been little thought on justice, there has been anti-fundamentalist movements here, women’s movement, movement for free, fair and credible elections. A 90-day caretaker government system to conduct the general election was established (though that was later abolished by means of the 15th amendment).
The teachers and students of Dhaka University got embroiled in all this and completely lost that spirit of the freedom of intellect movement, the spirit of 21 February, spirit of the liberation war. A renaissance is required, a new uprising, a rebirth. After the establishment of Dhaka University, the Freedom of Intellect Movement (1926-38) was carried out to create a renaissance among the Bengali Muslims.
One of the main objectives in establishing a university is to generate knowledge. But the universities now are rife with unhealthy party politics. The teachers are involved with partisan politics. Who will you blame for this situation?
The government is responsible for this – whichever government came to power. The political parties are responsible. The university authorities and teachers are responsible. The powerful imperialist forces in Bangladesh are responsible. A holistic view must be adopted to carry out plans and programmes aimed at a better future.
The Dhaka University Ordinance was enacted in 1973 so that the university would run independently, not at the behest of the government. That ordinance is being blatantly misused. Do you think the ordinance should be amended or scrapped?
The university ordinance of 1973 must certainly be amended. But who will carry out the amendment? The statements of those who want improvement, must be clearly made public. This first calls for an intellectual movement.
In a recent interview, the vice chancellor of Dhaka University Md Akhteruzzaman said what Dhaka University thinks today, others think of tomorrow. But many feel that the matter of thinking has disappeared from the university altogether. What do you think?
Thoughts for collective and overall welfare in Bangladesh can start from Dhaka University and that is how it should be. There is good alongside the bad. The good must be identified and taken forwarded. If a better situation has to be created in place of the present circumstances, new thinking is required. Conventional thinking won’t do.
Broadly speaking, Dhaka University has been through three rules – British, Pakistan and Bangladesh. In which period did Dhaka University manage to uphold its renown?
From its founding till 1947, Dhaka University was going on quite well. The students and teachers at the time were determined that it does not lag behind Calcutta University. British colonialism was different from American imperialism. The British colonialists did not hold back from setting up a good education policy and education system in their colonies. Dhaka University continued as before in Pakistan times after the partition of 1947. It was going well and flourishing then too. The students of Dhaka University certainly had significant contribution to our nationalist movement and the successful outcome of our independence struggle. The reactionary forces became very weak at the end. Even in education and research, the university did well from 1947 till 1971. But after independence, from 1972, Dhaka University has no longer been able to carry on well. If things are to improve, firstly an unbiased holistic viewpoint has to be adopted to look into the nature of the problem as part of the historical process. If Dhaka University wants to establish its reputation, alongside achieving global standards (!) it must try to improve its national standards.
Universities are the hub of intellectual pursuit and merit in any country. Why have our universities failed in this regard?
Primary, secondary and higher secondary education in Bangladesh is in a poor state. You can’t judge by the number of students achieving GPA 5 scores. Given this situation, how can one expect higher education to be in a good state? If things are to be improved, one must think of improving the overall education system as well as the state system.
Our universities rank low in global indexes. Bangladesh’s universities are not even among the top ranking universities of Asia. Is the government only to blame? Do the teachers and the university administration have no liability?
Everyone is responsible for this predicament. Those who are powerful and wealthy are even more responsible. If a country’s politics is of a high standard, so will the standard of its education universities. Rather than global indexes, attention must be paid to the thinking of conscientious intellectual persons.
Rather than nurturing independent views in the universities, all the governments want a band of subservient loyalists to run the universities. How harmful is this?
Many people deeply feel about the harm that is being done, but I see no attention being paid towards the positive mindset, collaboration and the work required to overcome this harm.
Dhaka University claims credit for various political and democratic movements, but when it comes to intellectual movement, why does it lag behind?
Our political face was very clean during the British and Pakistan times. This clean politics was soon lost after independent Bangladesh came into being. Have all the political movements in Bangladesh since 1972 been correct? There is need for a critical mindset. Politically speaking, Bangladesh is not in a good position. It is not that there is no pursuit of knowledge. That does not appear in the media. I feel that just as Dhaka University had fallen back in the pursuit of knowledge, it had also fallen back in a political sense. But there is economic development in the country.
Education has been on hold for 15 months during the coronavirus pandemic. The rate of coronavirus transmission is high at the moment. But when the rate was low and there were no cases in the rural areas, even then the government kept the educational institutions closed. How justified has this decision been?
I think the government has given due consideration to its decisions during the coronavirus pandemic. The problem is that no one has a clear idea of what lies ahead. When the spread of the virus and the deaths had lessened somewhat, some exams and related tasks could have been completed in a month or so. Now action has to be taken in accordance to situation. It looks like humankind will have to live with coronavirus. Details of the virus are still not clear and the scientists are continuing in their efforts. I have hope in science. But vested interest groups grab the achievements of science. The scientists cannot put these achievements to use for the overall welfare of the people. State and interstate politics must have a scientific proclivity. I hope that everyone develops a scientific mindset.
Questions are often raised about the standard of research in universities. How can this be improved?
Bangladesh’s universities are not doing well. Research is done just to get appointment as a teacher or for promotion. Research is also required for MPhil and PhD degrees. That too is for jobs. In such research, the researcher has no independence of thought. They have to research with certain compulsions, mechanically. Proper research is not possible like this. There is little scope for free thinking. Freedom of thought, intellectual character and unconditional funding is required for good research.
* This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir