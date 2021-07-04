Sold-out intellectuals only after money and power

In independent Bangladesh there is no practice of thinking even, let alone leadership for an intellectual movement. The sold-out intellectuals are only after money and power. Dhaka’s freedom of intellect movement saw its manifestation in the language movement, in the mass uprising of 1969, the 1971 independence movement and so on. That spirit is lost in independent Bangladesh. There has been an anti-corruption movement here, there has been little thought on justice, there has been anti-fundamentalist movements here, women’s movement, movement for free, fair and credible elections. A 90-day caretaker government system to conduct the general election was established (though that was later abolished by means of the 15th amendment).

The teachers and students of Dhaka University got embroiled in all this and completely lost that spirit of the freedom of intellect movement, the spirit of 21 February, spirit of the liberation war. A renaissance is required, a new uprising, a rebirth. After the establishment of Dhaka University, the Freedom of Intellect Movement (1926-38) was carried out to create a renaissance among the Bengali Muslims.