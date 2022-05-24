Sri Lankans widely believe that political leaders of all hues are corrupt

The origin of the crisis can be traced back to the economic development policy strategy adopted by the Mahinda Rajapaksa administration from 2005. In this policy, the export sector was not given the due recognition it deserves. Instead, development was to be attained by promoting the domestic economy. As a result, GDP, mainly due to domestic investments for producing goods and services for domestic consumption increased faster than the growth in exports. Accordingly, the share of exports in GDP, which amounted to 26 per cent in 2005, fell to 15 per cent in 2010 and further to 12 per cent by 2021.

At the same time, Sri Lanka borrowed from the international financial markets by issuing sovereign bonds and from China for unsolicited projects. This increased the debt servicing commitments. These projects did not generate the required foreign exchange earnings to support the balance of payments and debt repayments. This led to multiple macroeconomic ailments. Growth was slowed from above 9 per cent in 2012 to 2.3 per cent in 2019. In this backdrop, Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was elected president in 2019, adopted certain economic policies which were erroneous. Income tax and value added tax were cut drastically causing a revenue loss of about 4 per cent of GDP for the government. Chemical fertilizers and pesticides were banned to convert the country’s agriculture to organic farming overnight. It led to a decline in the agricultural production by about 45-50 per cent.

The rising government expenditure was financed mainly by borrowing from the banking system leading to an explosion in the money stock by about Rs 4 trillion during the 27-month period from January 2020. It led to inflation on the domestic front and pressure for the exchange rate to depreciate on the external front. Instead of allowing the rupee to depreciate gradually, the Central Bank tried to keep it at an artificial level of Rs 200 per US dollar. The corollary was a sharp decline in the foreign exchange flows to the country creating a shortage within the formal banking institutions. A lucrative and dynamic black market instantaneously sprang up with a margin as high as Rs 50 over the fixed exchange rate of the Central Bank. Foreign reserves began to fall making it difficult to continue with the normal import program and service the foreign debt.

The resultant shortage of goods in the market created long queues for fuel, cooking gas, medicines, and food items. When the reserves fell to a very low level, the Central Bank could not hold on to the artificial exchange rate and had to allow it to have a free-fall. The government announced that it will not service the external debt and instead add to the principal with a view to restructuring the same. The crisis could have been avoided had Sri Lanka sought a loan facility from IMF and allowed the exchange rate to depreciate gradually. Hence, the crisis is a manmade crisis.